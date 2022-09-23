Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Ann Hermes/Staff
Server Nahidur Rahman sets out candles under the pergola erected by the restaurant SAINT for outdoor dining in New York.
Innovation

In Pictures: Are New York’s dining sheds here to stay?

| New York

The streets of New York have always been jampacked, but since the pandemic, they’ve also been full of outdoor dining sheds. During lockdown, these structures kept many restaurants in business. More than two years later, some have become eyesores while others have added color and life to the neighborhoods in which they operate. 

The city is working to make the sheds permanent and to implement regulations that address neighbors’ concerns about increased noise, sanitation problems, and lack of access.

Why We Wrote This

Innovation

The dining shed quickly emerged as a pandemic lifeline for New York restaurants. What began as an emergency stopgap has since become a community fixture that the city wants to make permanent.

Michael Abruscato understands the issue. When SAINT, the restaurant he manages, took over its current location, a dilapidated dining shed stood in front. SAINT’s owners replaced it with a more secure and stylish structure, decorated to match the restaurant’s interior. 

Maintenance isn’t easy. Mr. Abruscato keeps a bucket of paint on hand to cover the inevitable graffiti. The restaurant manager plans to winterize the pergola and create a “winter wonderland” dining experience for the months ahead. 

“Living in the Northeast, you’re always kind of stuck inside,” Mr. Abruscato says. “So it’s beautiful to have [outdoor dining] now. ... It just changes the vibe.”

The streets of New York have always been jampacked, but since the pandemic, they’ve also been full of outdoor dining sheds.

During lockdown, these structures kept many restaurants in business. More than two years later, some have become eyesores while others have added color and life to the neighborhoods in which they operate. 

The sheds were allowed under the Open Restaurants program, which the city is working to make permanent. The mayor’s office says new regulations will address neighbors’ concerns about increased noise, sanitation problems, and lack of access.

Why We Wrote This

Innovation

The dining shed quickly emerged as a pandemic lifeline for New York restaurants. What began as an emergency stopgap has since become a community fixture that the city wants to make permanent.

A group of residents from several boroughs filed a lawsuit to remove the sheds because they say the structures harbor pests and block parking spaces. 

Ann Hermes/Staff
Restaurant sheds are sandwiched between the streets and sidewalks. In some residential areas, neighbors complain about increased noise, pests, and garbage.

Michael Abruscato understands the issue. When SAINT, the restaurant he manages, took over its current location, a dilapidated dining shed stood in front. SAINT’s owners replaced it with a more secure and stylish structure, decorated to match the restaurant’s interior. 

Maintenance isn’t easy. Mr. Abruscato keeps a bucket of paint on hand to cover the inevitable graffiti. Despite challenges, the restaurant manager has plans to winterize the pergola and create an outdoor “winter wonderland” dining experience for the months ahead. 

“I lived in LA for 15 years, and I’m so used to outdoor dining,” Mr. Abruscato says. “Living in the Northeast, you’re always kind of stuck inside. So it’s beautiful to have it now. ... It just changes the vibe.”

Ann Hermes/Staff
Jesse Silbermann (left) and Dylan Silbermann relax after lunch at Casa Azul. The shed matches the decor of the restaurant’s interior.
Ann Hermes/Staff
Darius Isom (left) adds a sticker to an interactive display presented in part by the artist 0H10M1ke (right) in a restaurant shed converted into an art space.
Ann Hermes/Staff
Messages adorn the wall of the art space outside Cheese Grille.
