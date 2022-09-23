In Pictures: Are New York’s dining sheds here to stay?

The streets of New York have always been jampacked, but since the pandemic, they’ve also been full of outdoor dining sheds. During lockdown, these structures kept many restaurants in business. More than two years later, some have become eyesores while others have added color and life to the neighborhoods in which they operate.

The city is working to make the sheds permanent and to implement regulations that address neighbors’ concerns about increased noise, sanitation problems, and lack of access.

Why We Wrote This Innovation The dining shed quickly emerged as a pandemic lifeline for New York restaurants. What began as an emergency stopgap has since become a community fixture that the city wants to make permanent.

Michael Abruscato understands the issue. When SAINT, the restaurant he manages, took over its current location, a dilapidated dining shed stood in front. SAINT’s owners replaced it with a more secure and stylish structure, decorated to match the restaurant’s interior.

Maintenance isn’t easy. Mr. Abruscato keeps a bucket of paint on hand to cover the inevitable graffiti. The restaurant manager plans to winterize the pergola and create a “winter wonderland” dining experience for the months ahead.

“Living in the Northeast, you’re always kind of stuck inside,” Mr. Abruscato says. “So it’s beautiful to have [outdoor dining] now. ... It just changes the vibe.”