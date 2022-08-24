Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
In Pictures: Where Kashmiri potters fire an ancient art form

Ali Askari
The potter’s craft is mostly passed down through families, with both men and women contributing to the effort. Mehmooda Bano lights a fire to keep the earthen pots warm as part of the curing process.

  • By Meher Qadri Contributor
  • Sharafat Ali Contributor

The cave potters of Banmir village in Kashmir trace their ancestry back to the Neolithic age, when humans first took shelter in the caverns. Indian archaeologists have found artifacts dating back to 2000-3000 B.C., which is why they want to preserve the area.

The Kumhars, as the potters are collectively known, rely on the caves as home, studio, and warehouse rolled into one. The caverns are also a critical part of the potters’ identity, and important to understanding the cultural significance of the area.

Why We Wrote This

What makes a place worth saving? Kashmiri potters say their ancient way of life gives meaning to caves that the government wants to preserve by relocating the families.

A government conservation plan would displace the potters and their families, disrupting lives and livelihoods. Their situation is increasingly precarious, because of shrinking demand for their wares as well as rising pressures from farming and development near the cave sites.  

“I have been a potter for the last 60 years, as my ancestors did for centuries,” says Assadullah Kumar. “But our children are now inclined toward new opportunities that would bring a stable income.” Young people are more apt to pursue an education, work as day laborers, or take up farming, he says. 

Still, women as well as men contribute to the family business. Says Mehmooda Bano, “My husband and I work very hard to keep this ancient craft alive.” 

Srinagar, India

How do you save a historically significant cultural area without displacing the very people who make it unique? This is the situation facing the Kumhars of Banmir village, artisans whose ancestry traces back to the Neolithic potters of the region known as Gufkral (in Kashmiri, gufh means “cave” and kral means “potter”). 

Archaeologists, who began excavation in 1981, have found artifacts dating back to 2000-3000 B.C., including polished stone celts (similar to an ax or hoe) and other tools made from stone and bone.

A government plan to conserve the ancient caves would protect the archaeological legacy while threatening to upend the lives and  livelihoods of the Gufkral community. The multichambered caverns are not only home, studio, and warehouse to 15 remaining Gufkral households, but also part of the potters’ lineage and identity. 

If the families are forced to leave, the area will lose a key cultural resource. It is not the caves alone that are a part of the Neolithic history of Kashmir: The Gufkral community is equally important to understanding these caves as a living system instead of mere dug-out hollows.

Ali Askari
Bilal Ahmed Kumhar throws a pot on the wheel. The soil used in the earthenware is becoming more difficult to obtain, as the land around the caves is sold off for development and farming.

The inhabitants have persisted despite the hardships of making a living from their craft. “I have been a potter for the last 60 years, as my ancestors did for centuries,” says Assadullah Kumar. “But our children are now inclined toward new opportunities that would bring a stable income.” Young people are more apt to pursue an education, work as day laborers, or take up farming, he says.  

Manzoor Ahmad Kumar (the potters use variations of “Kumhar” as their last names, but they are not all related) grew up working with clay. As the land around the caves is sold off for residential and agricultural purposes, he says the potters face difficulties in obtaining the soil used for their earthenware. 

Women as well as men contribute to the family business. Says Mehmooda Bano, “My husband and I work very hard to keep this ancient craft alive.” 

Ali Askari
Wasim Ahmed Kumhar, who is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in humanities, prepares the clay. Many young people are not interested in carrying on the family business because of the economic difficulties their parents have faced.
Ali Askari
Kneading the clay is one of the most important steps in the process.
Ali Askari
Abdul Khaliq Kumhar shapes a vessel at his home.
Ali Askari
Ghulam Ahmad Kumhar keeps watch over the kiln during firing.
Ali Askari
Nisar Ahmed Kumhar (right) and his younger brother Irshad Ahmad Kumhar carefully organize the finished pots.
Ali Askari
Brightly painted cups, bowls, vessels, pipe bowls, and flower vases are some examples of the items for sale in Nazeer Ahmed Kumhar’s shop. The prices range from 13 cents to about $12.
