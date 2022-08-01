Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
In Pictures: With puppets and perseverance, Delhi’s artist colony endures

OSCAR ESPINOSA
Puppeteer Puran Bhatt has received the highest award given to practicing artists by India’s National Academy of Music, Dance, and Drama.

  • By Oscar Espinosa Contributor
  • Laura Fornell Contributor

Fifteen years ago, the Delhi Development Authority decided that the Kathputli Colony would be the first area to be redeveloped under what it called an “in situ rehabilitation” plan. This meant temporarily relocating the makeshift settlement of puppeteers, musicians, acrobats, and snake charmers who had first pitched their tents on a strip of unused land in the 1970s.

Today, it is considered one of the most central and well-connected areas of the Indian capital. The developer’s plan included construction of the tallest building in the city, complete with luxury apartments, rooftop heliport, and shopping mall. The artists and their families were to move into the neighborhood’s new high-rises. 

All has not gone according to plan. Only 2,800 out of some 4,000 families were eligible for housing under the rehabilitation program. Five hundred families moved directly into new apartments, while the rest were shifted to a transitional camp. Eight years later they are still awaiting new homes.

Hundreds of stories of perseverance make up this amalgam of artists, who are still struggling to return to their neighborhood. By fighting for housing in India’s courts, the artists hope their unique contributions to Indian culture will at last be recognized.

Click the “deep read” button to view the full photo essay.

Delhi

The puppeteers from Rajasthan set up their tents on an unused piece of land in India’s capital in the 1970s, an area that became known as the Kathputli Colony – kathputli means “puppet” in Hindi. Over time, the makeshift settlement became a hotbed of artists, including not only puppeteers but also musicians, singers, dancers, acrobats, jugglers, percussionists, sculptors, painters, magicians, and snake charmers. More than 4,000 families from all over India lived there. 

The conditions were far from ideal, but for decades this settlement was home and its residents more than endured. They brought it to life with creativity and art. That spirit of joy and perseverance continues to carry them through the hardships and uncertainty of government-forced relocation.

Fifteen years ago, the Delhi Development Authority decided that the Kathputli Colony would be the first area to be redeveloped under what it called an “in situ rehabilitation” plan. This meant temporarily relocating the inhabitants, who were told they would eventually return to their neighborhood to live in new, high-rise housing.

Why We Wrote This

For decades, beauty and creativity helped these artists turn a makeshift settlement into a home. That spirit of joy and perseverance continues to carry them through the hardships and uncertainty of government-forced relocation.

The developer’s plan included construction of the tallest building in the city, with luxury apartments and a heliport on the roof, plus a shopping mall. Today, the area is considered one of the most central and well-connected areas of the Indian capital, and the artists are facing increasing gentrification of their neighborhood. 

All has not gone according to plan. Only 2,800 families were eligible for housing under the rehabilitation program. Five hundred families moved directly into new apartments, while the rest were shifted to a transitional camp, and eight years later they are still awaiting new homes. Many have lost hope of returning to the colony and are forced to live in 40-by-40-foot prefabricated houses, with no kitchen or bathroom, which were designed to be occupied for only two years. They face deteriorating conditions and sanitation problems.

OSCAR ESPINOSA
The Kathputli Colony families who are eligible to return to the rehabilitated neighborhood will be rehoused in high-rise buildings like this one.

Hundreds of stories of perseverance make up this amalgam of artists, who are still struggling to return to their neighborhood. Recently, 1,200 families were dropped from the housing eligibility list because of a change in policy. They are preparing a new appeal in the courts. The artists hope their unique contributions to Indian culture will at last be recognized. 

OSCAR ESPINOSA
Jagdish Amra Bhatt is a seventh-generation puppeteer. He started traveling with his father at the age of 9 to perform shows.
OSCAR ESPINOSA
After 15 years of redevelopment, what was once an itinerant artists’ colony is today a gentrifying neighborhood in a central area of Delhi.
OSCAR ESPINOSA
Lala Bhatt, who has toured Europe with his traditional Rajasthani puppet shows, lives with his wife and their four children in the 40-by-40-foot dwelling they have been allocated in the temporary camp.
OSCAR ESPINOSA
Dancer Meena Bhatt comes from a family of nomadic artists from Rajasthan. She is the first generation to be born in Kathputli Colony where her family settled 50 years ago.
OSCAR ESPINOSA
The artists often air their puppets on cots in front of their prefabricated dwellings, as there are many humidity problems in the temporary camp shelters.
