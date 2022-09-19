Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Lou Gengenbach and her grandsons Tyler (right) and Evan play the eighth hole, called Holey Ship, at Big Stone Mini Golf and Sculpture Garden in Minnetrista, Minnesota. Creator Bruce Stillman turned an old boat upside down, cut holes in it, and added windows of recycled, colored eyeglass lenses.
Generosity

In Pictures: Where sculpture meets mini golf

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )

| Minnetrista, Minn.

As most golfers know, sometimes it’s about the golf, and sometimes it’s about the course. But can it also be about the art? The creator of Big Stone Mini Golf and Sculpture Garden hopes so.

Most of the enjoyment of mini golf is the challenge of impossible obstacles. Here, part of the fun comes just from looking at the obstacles themselves.

Why We Wrote This

Generosity

Who says the masses don’t like art? In Minnesota, Bruce Stillman finds a creative way to spread public joy through whimsical sculpture.

They’re from the mind of artist Bruce Stillman, who constructed the course on his 17-acre property to attract people to an adjoining sculpture garden that features his own work plus that of 16 other artists and counting.

“Most people aren’t cultured to look at art, but they like games,” he says. Guests are encouraged to wander the sculpture garden before or after a round of golf. The proceeds from mini golf are used to buy more sculpture and support local art projects.

Lou Gengenbach and her grandsons are marveling at the ingenuity of each hole as her husband, Burle, keeps score. “There’s something to look at at every turn,” she says. “Such creativity. I’m glad other people have it so I can enjoy it!”

As most golfers know, sometimes it’s about the golf, and sometimes it’s about the course. But can it also be about the art? The creator of Big Stone Mini Golf and Sculpture Garden hopes so.

On a sunny summer day, putt-putters are lined up on the first tee, at a sculpture called Dead Tree Forest, which has artful trees and stumps blocking the way to the hole. It’s clear no one is getting a hole-in-one here, but players don’t seem to mind. 

Most of the enjoyment of mini golf is the challenge of impossible obstacles. Here, part of the fun comes just from looking at the obstacles themselves.







They’re from the mind of artist Bruce Stillman, who originally specialized in kinetic sculpture. He constructed the course on his 17-acre property to attract people to an adjoining sculpture garden that features his own work plus that of 16 other artists and counting. 

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Artist Bruce Stillman and his dog, Maggie, stand by his sculpture Venus Fly Trap at Big Stone Mini Golf and Sculpture Garden.

"Most people aren't cultured to look at art, but they like games," he says. His 14-hole putt-putt course displays his imagination and his love of what he calls "landscape sculpture." Mr. Stillman says, "I like working with nature. ... Nature is the best artist."

Guests are encouraged to wander the sculpture garden before or after a round of golf, where they might encounter one of the goats or chickens that live on the property. The proceeds from mini golf are used to buy more sculpture and support local art projects.



Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Donny Robson plays between sunflower sculptures on the ninth hole, Crow de Sole. Metal crows perch on several of the sunflowers.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Visitors climb atop a turtle made of recycled tires created by artist Alex Zamesin.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
The unblinking eye of a turtle stares out from a sculpture made of tires by Mr. Zamesin.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Golf balls float through curvy cutouts in stone on the last hole called Gently Down the Stream.
