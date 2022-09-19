In Pictures: Where sculpture meets mini golf

As most golfers know, sometimes it’s about the golf, and sometimes it’s about the course. But can it also be about the art? The creator of Big Stone Mini Golf and Sculpture Garden hopes so.

Most of the enjoyment of mini golf is the challenge of impossible obstacles. Here, part of the fun comes just from looking at the obstacles themselves.

Why We Wrote This Generosity Who says the masses don’t like art? In Minnesota, Bruce Stillman finds a creative way to spread public joy through whimsical sculpture.

They’re from the mind of artist Bruce Stillman, who constructed the course on his 17-acre property to attract people to an adjoining sculpture garden that features his own work plus that of 16 other artists and counting.

“Most people aren’t cultured to look at art, but they like games,” he says. Guests are encouraged to wander the sculpture garden before or after a round of golf. The proceeds from mini golf are used to buy more sculpture and support local art projects.

Lou Gengenbach and her grandsons are marveling at the ingenuity of each hole as her husband, Burle, keeps score. “There’s something to look at at every turn,” she says. “Such creativity. I’m glad other people have it so I can enjoy it!”