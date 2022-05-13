In Pictures: At the cardboard boat regatta, sinking is part of the fun

It’s race day, and spectators are filling the stands and lining the hillside around a small lake in Seahawk Park in Cape Coral, Florida. On the one hand, they’re here to see a boat race. On the other hand, they’re also here to see which boats sink the most spectacularly.

Because at the Cape Coral Cardboard Boat Regatta, boats don’t just compete against each other, but also against the elements. (One of the secrets to staying afloat – and winning over the crowd, which craves creative designs – is paint.)

Why We Wrote This What brings a community together? For one Florida city, creativity, teamwork, and a little friendly competition serve to make the annual cardboard boat regatta a rollicking success.

Spectators, participants, and judges view the 14 entries on dry land and vote – on design, team spirit, construction, and decorations. Tony Fonzi, captain of a paddle-wheel boat, says it took 30 people working hundreds of hours to build his vessel.

Pat Wood, when asked why he participates, says, “We’re just a bunch of old guys with disposable income and some time on our hands.”

Rotary Club President Bob Welsh declares, “It’s just a good family day.” Everyone gets a medal or trophy.

Pat Collins, another of the boat builders, says, “The best thing is bragging rights!”