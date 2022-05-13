Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

In Pictures: At the cardboard boat regatta, sinking is part of the fun

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
“Small Town Big Deal” TV host Rodney Miller (back seat) and Tim Hauck paddle in a race against the show’s co-host, Jann Carl, in boats shaped like tractors, at the Cape Coral Cardboard Boat Regatta on April 16 in Florida.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )

It’s race day, and spectators are filling the stands and lining the hillside around a small lake in Seahawk Park in Cape Coral, Florida. On the one hand, they’re here to see a boat race. On the other hand, they’re also here to see which boats sink the most spectacularly.

Because at the Cape Coral Cardboard Boat Regatta, boats don’t just compete against each other, but also against the elements. (One of the secrets to staying afloat – and winning over the crowd, which craves creative designs – is paint.)

Why We Wrote This

What brings a community together? For one Florida city, creativity, teamwork, and a little friendly competition serve to make the annual cardboard boat regatta a rollicking success.

Spectators, participants, and judges view the 14 entries on dry land and vote – on design, team spirit, construction, and decorations. Tony Fonzi, captain of a paddle-wheel boat, says it took 30 people working hundreds of hours to build his vessel.

Pat Wood, when asked why he participates, says, “We’re just a bunch of old guys with disposable income and some time on our hands.” 

Rotary Club President Bob Welsh declares, “It’s just a good family day.” Everyone gets a medal or trophy.

Pat Collins, another of the boat builders, says, “The best thing is bragging rights!”

Cape Coral, Fla.

The Titanic sinks. Again. But this time no icebergs are involved. Instead of night in the North Atlantic, it’s a sunny 90-degree day in southern Florida, and the fatal flaw is soggy cardboard. It’s all part of the fun at the annual Cape Coral Cardboard Boat Regatta, which got its start in 1994.

Boats made of cardboard? Yes, and they do float (for a while). The Rotary Club of Cape Coral, which sponsors the event, has extremely detailed instructions for boat building with corrugated cardboard on its website. There are lots of rules and pointers. One of the secrets, it seems, is paint. 

On race day, spectators fill the stands and line the hillside around a small lake in Seahawk Park to watch teams and individuals compete in timed heats around a short course. There is talk of the police boat having to encourage an alligator to move away from the action. (This is Florida, after all.) Events are divided into boat size, team size, and age of, and/or number of, paddlers.

Why We Wrote This

What brings a community together? For one Florida city, creativity, teamwork, and a little friendly competition serve to make the annual cardboard boat regatta a rollicking success.

Before the boats hit the water, spectators, participants, and judges view the 14 entries on dry land and vote – on design, team spirit, construction, and decorations. The most impressive is the paddle-wheel boat created by the New Residents’ Club. Tony Fonzi, captain of said boat, says it took 30 people working hundreds of hours to build it.

Pat Wood, when asked why he participates, says, “We’re just a bunch of old guys with disposable income and some time on our hands,” as he shows off the decorative snake, gator, and fish that “the wives” made for his team’s airboat, The Polar Bear Express. 

Rotary Club President Bob Welsh declares, “It’s just a good family day.” Everyone gets a medal or trophy. 

Pat Collins, another of the boat builders, says, “The best thing is bragging rights!"

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
The Titanic’s captain, Tony Marchese, and mate Pat Hayes go down with the ship.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
The Liquid Assets boat competes in the first heat of the Cardboard Boat Regatta in front of a cheering crowd. The regatta is sponsored by the local Rotary Club, which has strict rules about building with corrugated cardboard.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Patti Shields wears an “I voted” sticker after making her selections for the people’s choice awards. Ballots are loaded into a real voting machine that tallies the winners.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
The Queen of the Gulf paddle-wheel boat was built by 30 members of the New Residents’ Club. They won the people’s choice award in the group-build category.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
The cardboard Mid Channel Ferry, with tiny vehicles made of the same material, awaits judging before its creators take it into the water.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
John Solaroli and his daughters, Gwendolen (left) and Charlotte – who was captain of their boat, The Thunder Speed – pose with their first-place medals. Mr. Solaroli and Charlotte won the parent-child event. They were the only entrants. In the regatta, every competitor goes home with a medal or trophy.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Teams destroy each other’s boats in the "free-for-all" as the regatta comes to a close.
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Pictures: At the cardboard boat regatta, sinking is part of the fun
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2022/0513/In-Pictures-At-the-cardboard-boat-regatta-sinking-is-part-of-the-fun
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe