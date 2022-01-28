Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

In Pictures: Sea turtle rescuers race against cold

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Trained volunteers Barbara Brennessel and Nick Picariello rescue a cold-stunned loggerhead sea turtle on Duck Harbor Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, Dec. 4, 2021.

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )

As winter kicks into gear, many New Englanders hunker down indoors. But on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, a cadre of volunteers bundles up and heads to the beach. From November through January, they search the sands for cold-stunned sea turtles.

Each rescued animal is rushed to the intensive care unit at Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary where they are weighed, measured, photographed, and assigned a number that will follow them on their journey to recovery. 

Once the turtles are stabilized, their next stop is the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts, a cavernous space filled with multiple pools, expert staff, and lots of volunteers. After a thorough physical examination, they are placed in temperature-controlled pools where their behavior is closely monitored. If all looks well, they continue their journey on charter flights south to secondary rehabilitation centers. The healthiest will eventually be released back into their ocean home.

Why We Wrote This

Good neighbors help community members in need. On Cape Cod in Massachusetts, residents carry that a step further to include flippered neighbors as well.

Every winter in New England, as the ocean waters chill and frigid winds drive many residents indoors, a cadre of volunteers heads to the beach. Day and night they search the sands of Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts for stranded sea turtles.

Most of these marine reptiles find their way toward warmer waters. But each year, especially after sudden drops in temperature, hundreds of sea turtles, particularly young ones, become cold stunned, tumbling in the waves and onto the shore, unable to eat, drink, or move. The Cape’s peninsular hook of land catches the fledgling reptiles as they belatedly try to head south. Animal lovers armed with plastic sleds, towels, headlamps, and training are on watch after high tides from November through January.

Each rescued animal is rushed to the intensive care unit at Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary where they are weighed, measured, photographed, and assigned a number that will follow them on their journey to recovery. On one especially busy December day, 94 turtles arrived in need of urgent care; this season more than 500 have been treated. 

Why We Wrote This

Good neighbors help community members in need. On Cape Cod in Massachusetts, residents carry that a step further to include flippered neighbors as well.

Fortunately, most turtles are found alive, but those that are not are studied for research. Veterinarian Karen Dourdeville, who coordinates the rescue efforts, says her staff has learned to warm the animals gradually (the room is kept at 55 degrees), to talk softly, and to handle the precious creatures as little as possible. The most frequently rescued species is the Kemp’s ridley, the rarest and most endangered sea turtle in the world. Green turtles, which are also endangered, and loggerheads are also frequent patients.

Once the turtles are stabilized, their next stop is the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts, a cavernous space filled with multiple pools, expert staff, and lots of volunteers. Each turtle is given a thorough physical examination, and soon they are placed in temperature-controlled pools where their behavior is closely monitored. If all looks well, they continue their journey on charter flights south to secondary rehabilitation centers. The healthiest will eventually be released back into their ocean home.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Two stranded Kemp’s ridley sea turtles await transport to Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary in the back seat of science coordinator Mark Faherty’s car in East Brewster, Dec. 4.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Veterinarian and sea turtle stranding coordinator Karen Dourdeville holds up a loggerhead sea turtle so volunteer veterinarian Kelly Sattman can take a photo at the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, Dec. 4.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Turtle No. 200 – the 200th turtle found this season – has its ID number painted on its shell at the Sea Turtle Hospital.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A volunteer gently submerges a turtle in a temperature-controlled pool at the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy on Nov. 29.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Staff members and volunteers gather for a meeting near one of the pools at the Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Sarah Perez, a biologist with the New England Aquarium, watches volunteer pilot Mark Hanson load a private jet with 38 sea turtles in Norwell, Dec. 2.

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Volunteers walk Cape Cod beaches after each high tide, even in the middle of the night. Other helpers find boxes for transport, collect donations of towels, or do laundry.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Pictures: Sea turtle rescuers race against cold
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0128/In-Pictures-Sea-turtle-rescuers-race-against-cold
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe