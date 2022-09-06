In Pictures: On the hunt for Manitoba’s ‘prairie sentinels’

Melanie and I were on a quest. While on assignment in Manitoba, the two of us, photographer and reporter, set out to document the old-style wooden grain elevators that tower over this prairie landscape. At one time, farmers say, visitors could drive down the highway and see rows of them in their rearview mirror.

Currently, only about 80 remain, relics of a bygone agricultural era.

Why We Wrote This Our reporting team found surprise and delight when an assignment in Manitoba turned into a scavenger hunt for treasures from Canada’s agricultural past.

In Inglis, a row of five wooden elevators has been preserved at the end of an abandoned rail line. A plaque at the site describes them poetically as “prairie sentinels” that act as “the silent guardians of Western Canadian agricultural history.”

But for us the real joy came from the elevators we stumbled upon – sighting an abandoned structure, tilting, with its paint chipped and letters missing from the name of the town it once served.

Some people might see the dilapidated elevators – with their shattered windows and rotting wood – as a blight on the landscape. Instead, we marveled at what they represent: the passing of 100 years, testimony to a slower, and some would argue simpler, way of life.

