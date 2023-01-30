In Mexico, street food brings communities together

Tacos sold from baskets strapped onto the backs of bikes. Steaming sweet potatoes served hot off the cart. These are just some of the sights and smells that color Mexico’s vibrant street food culture.

It’s the informal, homemade flavors that make food stalls and street vendors a mainstay of Mexican food.

Why We Wrote This Joy Food can be a great equalizer, whether across town or across cultures. In Mexico, grabbing a quick bite to eat from street vendors is more than a convenience. It’s a an act of communion.

Historians point to pre-Hispanic tianguis, or traveling markets, as the root of customary street dining here. The tradition was enriched at the turn of the 20th century when Mexicans flocked to cities during industrialization, and brought with them a demand for quick, affordable food – and flavors of the pueblos they left behind.

Today, most Mexicans, regardless of economic means, can point to a favorite taco counter or grilled-corn vendor. There’s delight in dining alongside strangers amid the bustle of daily city life.

