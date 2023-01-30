Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A street vendor sells elote, or grilled corn, in the main plaza in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Street food has long been a staple of Mexican communities.
Joy

In Mexico, street food brings communities together

| Mexico City

Tacos sold from baskets strapped onto the backs of bikes. Steaming sweet potatoes served hot off the cart. These are just some of the sights and smells that color Mexico’s vibrant street food culture.

It’s the informal, homemade flavors that make food stalls and street vendors a mainstay of Mexican food.

Historians point to pre-Hispanic tianguis, or traveling markets, as the root of customary street dining here. The tradition was enriched at the turn of the 20th century when Mexicans flocked to cities during industrialization, and brought with them a demand for quick, affordable food – and flavors of the pueblos they left behind.

Today, most Mexicans, regardless of economic means, can point to a favorite taco counter or grilled-corn vendor. There’s delight in dining alongside strangers amid the bustle of daily city life.

Click on the “deep read” button above to explore the full photo essay.

Tacos sold from baskets strapped onto the backs of bikes and steaming sweet potatoes served hot off the cart make up some of the unique sights and smells of Mexico’s vibrant street food culture.

The country has gained international attention for its fine dining in recent years, landing numerous restaurants on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. And traditional Mexican cuisine – defined not only for its iconic ingredients like heirloom corn, chiles, and beans, but also for the way in which the food is grown – was added to the United Nations’ list of intangible cultural heritage.

Despite this growing international attention, it’s the informal, homemade flavors that make food stalls and street vendors a mainstay of Mexican food.

Historians point to pre-Hispanic tianguis, or traveling markets, as the root of customary street dining here. The tradition was enriched at the turn of the 20th century when Mexicans flocked to cities during industrialization, and brought with them a demand for quick, affordable food – and flavors of the pueblos they left behind.

Today, most Mexicans, regardless of economic means, can point to a favorite taco counter or grilled-corn vendor. There’s delight in dining alongside strangers amid the bustle of daily city life.

Provecho!

Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A mariachi horn player takes a break from performing in a restaurant to buy nuts from a vendor in Mineral de Pozos. The vendor carries the tray with nuts and toppings, like hot sauces, on his head. He totes the folded stand over his arm from street to street.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A woman serves customers in the Mercado Hidalgo. Her stall specializes in roasted chicken.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Hot sauces are lined up at Mariscos Pancho’s stall in the Mercado Hidalgo in Guanajuato, Mexico.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A man arranges churros – fried dough typically dipped in sugar and cinnamon – in Mercado Hidalgo.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
Corn on the cob, known as elote, roasts on a grill in Mineral de Pozos, Mexico.
Melanie Stetson Freeman/Staff
A vendor pauses between customers at a seafood kiosk in the Mercado Hidalgo in Guanajuato, Mexico, October 2022. Mexico has a vibrant culture of street food.
