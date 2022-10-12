In Pictures: The sweet embrace of an autumn tradition

One sunny Saturday, a couple meander through orchard rows grasping opposite ends of a stick, two full harvest bags of apples slung between them.

Nearby, a tractor drags a long wooden platform piled with people and hay bales. Teenage assistants usher guests on board and trade side-eyed smiles, silently acknowledging their shared responsibility over the hectic scene before them.

Why We Wrote This Joy As summer melts into fall, New Englanders savor the fleeting delights of a season in transition.

Six-year-old Charlotte is a veteran apple picker. “The ones we just picked over there are my favorite," she says. "But I also like the sour ones.”

To the uninitiated, the apple-picking pilgrimage may seem an odd way to spend an afternoon. Are the entry fee, long line of cars, port-a-potties, and parking lot politics really worth their weight in autumn fruit?

For the crowd at Honey Pot Hill in Stow, Massachusetts, the experience seems to capture all the metaphorical significance of those few short months between summer and winter when the sun is warm and the breeze is cool, when the impermanence of the seasons is a tangible presence in the air.

“Do we have to get off here?” Charlotte asks her parents. “But it’s so much fun.”