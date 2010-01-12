The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that Russia will not be able to compete in the Paralympic Games in Rio next month.
An ostrich inspects a photographer's camera in the Opel zoo near Kronberg, Germany, on Monday.
American swimmer Ryan Lochte said he over-exaggerated what happened at a Rio de Janeiro gas station and acknowledged it was his "immature behavior" that got him and three teammates into an international controversy.
Rio de Janeiro suffered multiple setbacks as the host city for the 2016 Olympic Games. But some Brazilians feel pride over their city's perseverance.
Olympics coverage often offers only a caricatured view of the host city, and police say Ryan Lochte tried to use that to his advantage.
After obstruction cause a dropped baton between between Allyson Felix and English Gardner the world-record-holding 4x100-meter relay sprint team will run alone against the clock in order to try and make the final.
Brazilian authorities continued pressing the American Olympic swimmers over the ever-changing account of the robbery, which they now say the swimmers fabricated.
