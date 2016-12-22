The new administration is taking over a growing economy, which is likely to continue to expand into next year.
Grandparents are such an important source of child care and knowledge, that some South African youth centers often offer support for the elderly. Across the continent, though, elder care is not yet seen as a pressing policy issue.
After reports of "malicious cyberactivity" during the election season, Obama's top counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco says key stakeholders need fuller answers.
Congress would need to issue a waiver to allow Gen. James Mattis to serve as secretary of Defense, a civilian position.
At a Monitor Breakfast, Sanders, named chair of 'outreach' for Senate Democrats, said the 'real action to transform' the country would come in 'grass-roots America.'
Israeli researchers have developed a method that accurately gauges sobriety using smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers. While the technology may push the bounds of digital privacy, it could also save lives.
University of Toronto professor Ron Deibert launched The Citizen Lab in 2001 to become the 'CSI of the internet.' Since then, it has become one of the leading watchdogs for digital censorship and online suppression.
Experts have been trying for years to forge norms for how militaries around the world should operate in cyberspace. Now, tensions between Moscow and Washington over recent political breaches may energize that effort.
When Shanti Raghavan’s brother started losing his sight, she began to learn about ways he could adjust. She then wanted to use that knowledge to assist others.
The Jefferson Awards Foundation, which honors volunteerism, recognized Will Lourcey this year for his work fighting hunger and poverty.
The reverberations are still being felt almost two years after April Reign created that hashtag, when Oscar nominations were announced. What will the new awards season bring?
Teens from Cutler-Orosi, Calif., play ‘the knot,’ designed to encourage communication, while on a trip to Carmel, Calif. They are part of the Young Men’s Initiative, a nonprofit that aims to provide positive male role models and leadership training for young Latinos.
