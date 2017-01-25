The GOP-led Congress has laid out a highly ambitious agenda, and Trump is eager to get things done. But their different styles could add friction.
Trump’s complaints about the deal echo those of Republican critics. But many analysts say critical elements of Iran's program have been curtailed, and Iran says it will not renegotiate.
This week has seen federal scientists and park employees go rogue on Twitter amid claims of gag orders and grant freezes by the Trump administration. But looking deeper, Zack found that fear is distorting the situation. There are real concerns but also a need to be clear about when ethical lines are actually being crossed. –Mark Sappenfield, National news editor
President Trump's call for police to help crack down on illegal immigration might be seen as a clear nod to law and order. But many police aren't seeing it that way. Patrik explores why things can look different from a beat cop's perspective than from Washington. –Mark Sappenfield, National news editor
Do borders need to be stronger to protect America? President Trump says yes, and signed an executive order Wednesday along those lines. But global interconnectedness, which the US has cultivated since World War II, was not altruistic. Rather, it was seen as creating more American security than walls ever could. –Mark Sappenfield, National news editor
Explore new ways to read The Christian Science Monitor. Access six months of issues, interactive bonus content, and regularly updated stories.
Mr. Earnest, President Obama's spokesman, has a warning for his successor: Those tweets could undermine your message.
Sen. Bob Corker is respected by Republicans and Democrats and is often a key cog in bipartisan efforts. He's bullish on Rex Tillerson, cautious on Russian hacking, and surprised by Trump's cellphone habits.
After reports of "malicious cyberactivity" during the election season, Obama's top counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco says key stakeholders need fuller answers.
Designers, artists, and students around the world are creating accessories and clothing meant to hide wearers' identities from mass surveillance.
After US intelligence officials blamed Russia for interfering in November's vote, a new Senate subcommittee will help the Defense Department build up its digital arsenal for the next generation of cybersecurity threats.
Cybersecurity experts say many of the internet-connected products increasingly turning up on store shelves are insecure, giving malicious hackers new ways of attacking consumers – and the entire internet.
Laboratoria is a web development and coding academy for underprivileged women in Peru, Mexico, and Chile. Once they graduate, the women can be considered for jobs at Laboratoria’s tech partners, which include Google and Microsoft.
Bogaletch Gebre cofounded an organization that’s credited with virtually eliminating female genital mutilation in the part of southern Ethiopia where she grew up. A key reason for the organization’s success has been its focus on ‘community conversations.’
A digital platform analyzes data to make sure companies have the correct permits and aims to follow the timber from forests to sawmills and export markets.
A soldier with Iraq's special forces stands near a confiscated truck left behind by Islamic State militants, on the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday.
At the Monitor, we're committed to providing the most illuminating, non-partisan reporting possible. We're also interested in providing paths for readers who've been inspired by a story to get involved.
This item has been saved to read later from any device.
Access saved items through your user name at the top of the page.
You reached the limit of 20 saved items.
Please visit following link to manage you saved items.
You have already saved this item.
The Monitor's View The way to debate Trump’s orders on migrants
The Monitor's View Not only people are being liberated from Islamic State
Global Newsstand What ‘Brexit’ means for Europe, The US should not ignore climate change, New UN chief faces a challenging future, If the US retreats, China will le...
A Christian Science Perspective You are loved by God!