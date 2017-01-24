Do borders need to be stronger to protect America? President Trump says yes, and signed an executive order Wednesday along those lines. But global interconnectedness, which the US has cultivated since World War II, was not altruistic. Rather, it was seen as creating more American security than walls ever could. –Mark Sappenfield, National news editor
When Patrik Jonsson went out to talk to black Americans about President Trump, he didn’t find minds closed against the new president, as the media narrative would suggest. Many of the people he talked to were willing to wait and see what – and how – he does. But they were also adamant about one thing: They won't see racial equality rolled back on their watch. – Mark Sappenfield, National news editor
He's issued executive orders backing pipelines, and wants to open federal lands and loosen regulations. All that may add jobs in the industry, but market forces are in driver's seat.
Explore new ways to read The Christian Science Monitor. Access six months of issues, interactive bonus content, and regularly updated stories.
Mr. Earnest, President Obama's spokesman, has a warning for his successor: Those tweets could undermine your message.
Sen. Bob Corker is respected by Republicans and Democrats and is often a key cog in bipartisan efforts. He's bullish on Rex Tillerson, cautious on Russian hacking, and surprised by Trump's cellphone habits.
After reports of "malicious cyberactivity" during the election season, Obama's top counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco says key stakeholders need fuller answers.
After US intelligence officials blamed Russia for interfering in November's vote, a new Senate subcommittee will help the Defense Department build up its digital arsenal for the next generation of cybersecurity threats.
Cybersecurity experts say many of the internet-connected products increasingly turning up on store shelves are insecure, giving malicious hackers new ways of attacking consumers – and the entire internet.
The federal government is finally beginning to embrace hackers, but it should do more put their talents to work fixing the nation's cybersecurity. Their help is sorely needed.
A digital platform analyzes data to make sure companies have the correct permits and aims to follow the timber from forests to sawmills and export markets.
Part of El Moro Spirits & Tavern in Durango, Colo., was damaged by a fire in October. The restaurant's management urged its workers to give back to a community that has supported the business since its opening 3-1/2 years ago.
Twitch, the platform that allows people to play video games and stream their activity, has implemented one of the most recent efforts to combat trolling. But in general, the use of such bots raises some larger questions.
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators Howard, left, and Dennis, right, (who only give their first names) stand side by side on a train to promote a music video they created in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
At the Monitor, we're committed to providing the most illuminating, non-partisan reporting possible. We're also interested in providing paths for readers who've been inspired by a story to get involved.
This item has been saved to read later from any device.
Access saved items through your user name at the top of the page.
You reached the limit of 20 saved items.
Please visit following link to manage you saved items.
You have already saved this item.
The Monitor's View Path of patience toward North Korea
The Monitor's View Why anti-bribery laws help global business
Readers Respond Readers write: Environmental effects, believing reports
A Christian Science Perspective God's image, our image