Women’s March on Washington: What makes someone a feminist?

Ahead of Saturday's protest, expected to be the largest inauguration-related demonstration in history, questions arose as to whether people who describe themselves as both feminist and against abortion could be partners.

 
January 21, 2017

Photos of the weekend

Gloria Steinem (center, r.) greets protesters at the barricades before speaking at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency on Saturday.

