01/25/2017 4:02 pm ET When Patrik Jonsson went out to talk to black Americans about President Trump, he didn’t find minds closed against the new president, as the media narrative would suggest. Many of the people he talked to were willing to wait and see what – and how – he does. But they were also adamant about one thing: They won't see racial equality rolled back on their watch. – Mark Sappenfield, National news editor