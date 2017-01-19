Ahead of Saturday's protest, expected to be the largest inauguration-related demonstration in history, questions arose as to whether people who describe themselves as both feminist and against abortion could be partners.
How far will Donald Trump shift the US to the right? Enough that it will mark one of the biggest U-turns in a half-century. Maybe.
The scene in Washington on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day illustrated the powerful emotions the president has evoked.
President Trump used the inclusive 'we' to talk about the path ahead for America. But his portrayal of the country's situation was dark, and critics say he missed an opportunity to reach out to all Americans.
Mr. Earnest, President Obama's spokesman, has a warning for his successor: Those tweets could undermine your message.
Sen. Bob Corker is respected by Republicans and Democrats and is often a key cog in bipartisan efforts. He's bullish on Rex Tillerson, cautious on Russian hacking, and surprised by Trump's cellphone habits.
After reports of "malicious cyberactivity" during the election season, Obama's top counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco says key stakeholders need fuller answers.
A startup in Denver and an initiative in Chicago are using cybersecurity boot camps to quickly prepare workers to fend off digital attacks.
A case involving software vulnerabilities in medical electronics reveals the inability for both the health care sector and federal regulators to swiftly address cybersecurity problems.
Tech workers gathered this week to protest Palantir, the mysterious big data analytics firm cofounded by Peter Thiel, President-elect Donald Trump's tech adviser.
LinguaLink of Generations was launched by three individuals who’ve studied at a school in Moscow. The program pairs retirees and students for language lessons using Skype.
Tiffany Anderson, who arrived in Topeka, Kan., in July to be superintendent of the public schools, is making a name for herself as one of the best at standing up for the neediest students.
As pressure and awareness builds, some say this year could be the tipping point in the global battle against human trafficking.
Gloria Steinem (center, r.) greets protesters at the barricades before speaking at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency on Saturday.
