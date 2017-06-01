Former Iranian President Rafsanjani died Sunday. A power-broker of the 1979 revolution, he supported contacts with the US and helped orchestrate the 2013 victory of President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate.
An Office of the Director of National Intelligence briefing reveals the fullest picture yet of claims Russia attempted to influence the presidential vote. Trump, however, says the operation had 'absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election.'
Sen. Bob Corker is respected by Republicans and Democrats and is often a key cog in bipartisan efforts. He's bullish on Rex Tillerson, cautious on Russian hacking, and surprised by Trump's cellphone habits.
After reports of "malicious cyberactivity" during the election season, Obama's top counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco says key stakeholders need fuller answers.
Congress would need to issue a waiver to allow Gen. James Mattis to serve as secretary of Defense, a civilian position.
Warning that Russian disinformation campaigns are the new normal, German officials have proposed efforts to hunt down and eradicate fake news and other defamatory information from the internet.
Cyberattacks around the world linked to Russia – including hacking US political groups – expose a growing sophistication for leveraging the internet's speed and scale to exert influence.
The Thai Community Development Center provides victims of human trafficking, as well as the city’s broader Thai immigrant community, with tools for long-term economic self-sustainability and growth.
As population continues to trickle away from rural America, neighbors are trying to save spots – groceries, restaurants, bars, and stores – where people can still get together.
Jamila Afghani, who has battled discrimination since childhood, uses Islam to empower women in Afghanistan. She is committed to continuing the work despite threats and other obstacles.
