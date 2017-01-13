Conservatives and the Obama administration have long disagreed about the threat of terrorists coming across the Mexico border. Data suggest the threat is not insignificant. Now, the Trump administration is poised to make it a priority.
They are deciding whether to return to villages once held by Islamic State – a decision that could affect the stability and religious diversity of the Middle East.
Explore new ways to read The Christian Science Monitor. Access six months of issues, interactive bonus content, and regularly updated stories.
Sen. Bob Corker is respected by Republicans and Democrats and is often a key cog in bipartisan efforts. He's bullish on Rex Tillerson, cautious on Russian hacking, and surprised by Trump's cellphone habits.
After reports of "malicious cyberactivity" during the election season, Obama's top counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco says key stakeholders need fuller answers.
Congress would need to issue a waiver to allow Gen. James Mattis to serve as secretary of Defense, a civilian position.
The former New York mayor will pull together experts from a community that appears skeptical of cybersecurity under a Trump presidency.
The Cybersecurity Podcast team interviews Rep. Jim Langevin (D) about the cybersecurity challenges ahead after intelligence agencies came out with a report detailing Russia's involvement in the hacks of Democratic political organizations.
The Department of Homeland Security designated 'election infrastructure' among the country's most valuable and critical industries and sectors. That could trigger greater protections at the ballot box against malicious hackers.
Thousands of people around the world work to defend human rights – risking their lives to expose abuses against women, children, minority groups, and others.
Rachel Brown headed to Kenya ahead of sensitive elections and an atmosphere of potential hate and violence. After a positive outcome there, she worked on a guidebook for the US Holocaust Memorial Museum called ‘Defusing Hate.’
The GrowHaus – an innovative indoor farm, marketplace, and educational center – emphasizes the importance of access to healthy food, and the potential of food to transform.
A boy to shoots a machine gun with blanks at a weapon exhibition during a military show outside St. Petersburg, Russia on Sunday.
At the Monitor, we're committed to providing the most illuminating, non-partisan reporting possible. We're also interested in providing paths for readers who've been inspired by a story to get involved.
This item has been saved to read later from any device.
Access saved items through your user name at the top of the page.
You reached the limit of 20 saved items.
Please visit following link to manage you saved items.
You have already saved this item.
The Monitor's View Indonesia’s hunt for honest taxpayers
The Monitor's View The Big Apple’s big drop in crime
Upfront Blog What makes humanity thrive
A Christian Science Perspective Prayer that moves us from hope to understanding