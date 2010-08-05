The increasing possibility of a Trump presidency is feeding nations’ worries about everything from the continuation of their trade deals to military ties with the US.
Some see Berkeley, Calif., as an outlier, but others say the soda measure’s success on Tuesday, after other failed attempts, represents a tipping point.
The Republican tide that swept through Congress and governorships in mid-term elections, also had an effect in state legislatures, as Republicans made headway into some blue states.
The momentum for legalized marijuana grew Tuesday as Oregon, Alaska, and the District of Columbia all made possession of small amounts legal. Pro-pot forces are now targeting California.
Voters approved minimum wage boosts and went against the antiabortion movement. In all, more than 140 ballot measures up for state-level votes. Here’s a rundown of major ones.
Mia Love is one of three newly elected black Republicans heading to Congress, increasing the number of elected black Republicans in Congress to ... three.
An ostrich inspects a photographer's camera in the Opel zoo near Kronberg, Germany, on Monday.
