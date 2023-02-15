Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Shefali Rafiq
Nagma Sufia stands by a mural depicting survivors of acid attacks painted on one wall of the cafe. These assaults are common among lower-class populations and across religious groups.
Dignity

In Pictures: Acid attack survivors take the lead at this Indian cafe

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Shefali Rafiq Contributor
  • Saqib Mugloo Contributor

| Noida, India

Every year, hundreds of acid attacks are reported in India, the majority of which are aimed at women. The government has so far been unable to stop the violence, despite laws criminalizing the attacks and restricting the sale of acid.    

The women targeted are not only physically injured, but also often left depressed or ashamed by the accompanying disfiguration or disability. But at Sheroes, a cafe staffed and managed by acid attack survivors, they’ve formed a tightknit community. Through their work and through relationships forged at the cafe, survivors reclaim a piece of their dignity.

Why We Wrote This

Dignity

In India, the scars from acid attacks are often psychological as well as physical. A cafe run by survivors provides a sense of purpose and belonging for these resilient young women.

Anshu Rajput, who works at the cafe, was 15 when a man threw acid on her face. She underwent multiple surgeries to save her eyesight. “The harder part, though, was to overcome the numbness, and that is something I would not have been able to do without Sheroes,” she says.

The women’s resilience rubs off on customers as well. 

Ajay Sharma says whenever he feels low, he heads to the cafe. “You see these girls running it; they are amazing and special. I have never witnessed such determination and grit in my entire life,” he says. “They heal me.” 

On a sunny afternoon, a young woman named Ritu Saini serves tea to customers at Sheroes, a cafe managed and staffed by survivors of acid attacks. These resilient women have found a supportive place where they can move forward with their lives.  

Every year, hundreds of acid attacks are reported in India, with the majority of those aimed at women. The government has so far been unable to stop the violence, despite laws specifically criminalizing the attacks and restricting the sale of acid.    

Ms. Saini was a lively teenager before a cousin threw acid on her face for turning down his relationship proposal. She had to undergo extensive treatment, and the attack left her with a scar. 

Depressed, she confined herself at home. It took months of her mother’s encouragement for Ms. Saini to go out without covering her face. “That attack left a deep scar on my soul. If not for my mom’s persistence, I wouldn’t have been here today,” she says.

Ms. Saini is determined to empower other women. “I got many opportunities, thanks to the cafe,” she says.

Shefali Rafiq
Ms. Sufia (center) assists a customer paying his bill while Ms. Rajput (right) waits.
Shefali Rafiq
(From left to right) Manani Bishnoi, Ms. Rajput, Ms. Sufia, and Mausami Haldar commute home from the cafe on their bicycles. They usually travel together.

She is joined by five other women, all of whom have stories of pain and resilience to share. Among them is Anshu Rajput. She was 15 when a man threw acid on her face. She underwent multiple surgeries to save her eyesight. “The harder part, though, was to overcome the numbness, and that is something I would not have been able to do without Sheroes,” she says.

The cafe is a project of the Chhanv Foundation, a nonprofit organization in India working for the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.   

Ms. Rajput intends to become a motivational speaker and help people struggling with thoughts of suicide. “I want to tell people to never give up. No matter how hard life gets,” she says with a smile.

Another survivor, Seema Rajput (no relation), recently arrived at the cafe. She finds hope from working with her colleagues. “These girls are like my sisters,” she says. 

Customer Ajay Sharma says whenever he feels low, he heads to the cafe. “You see these girls running it; they are amazing and special. I have never witnessed such determination and grit in my entire life. They heal me,” he says. “They are like my daughters.”

Shefali Rafiq
Seema Rajput prepares chai inside the cafe kitchen.
Shefali Rafiq
Ajay Sharma (left) is a regular customer at Sheroes cafe. He gives candies to Nagma Sufia (right), as Anshu Rajput tallies a check.
Shefali Rafiq
The cafe has become a place for residents to relax. “It is such a great initiative and I feel so proud to be a part of it,” a female customer says.
Shefali Rafiq
The women live together in a rented accommodation in Noida, a planned city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. On their Sunday off, Ms. Bishnoi (left) makes her bed while Ms. Sufia (right) sleeps.
Shefali Rafiq
Apart from working in the cafe, Ritu Saini enjoys extracurricular activities. Karate is among her favorite sports.
