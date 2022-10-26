Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Oscar Espinosa
A young man flies his kite from a small rooftop in Old Delhi to mark India’s Independence Day. Self-taught bird rescuers Nadeem and Saud of Wildlife Rescue see a surge in avian injuries around the holiday, resulting from entanglement with kite strings.
Compassion

In Pictures: The brothers saving India’s unappreciated scavenger birds

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Oscar Espinosa Contributor
  • Laura Fornell Contributor

| Delhi

When they were teenagers, Saud and Nadeem once found a wounded black kite and took it to the local bird hospital. But the hospital was run by Jains, whose vegetarian beliefs prohibited treatment of the carnivorous raptor. That scenario repeated as they grew up, until one day the brothers came up with a plan: They would treat the birds themselves. 

Completely self-taught, they learned to care for the birds by watching videos, reading books, and seeking advice from a local veterinarian, funding bird care with income from their family business. They’ve now formalized their makeshift hospital to the point where they can accept donations. 

Why We Wrote This

Compassion

Two brothers in India began treating injured birds for a simple reason: because nobody else was. The result? Thousands of animals saved.

Most of the 2,500 or so birds that come to them each year have their wings cut by manja, a cotton string coated with crushed glass, used by kite-flying enthusiasts. The sanctuary sees a surge of wounded birds every year around Aug. 15, when Delhi’s sky is filled with kites to celebrate India’s Independence Day. 

“It’s clear that the black kite is not the most beloved animal in the city,” says Nadeem, who, like his brother, doesn’t use a surname. “Who knows, if people were aware that these scavenger birds help the city reduce its waste by getting rid of thousands of kilos of garbage they feed on every day, maybe the perception of them would change.”

In a small room beneath the unpaved streets of the village of Wazirabad, in northeast Delhi, Saud tends to a black kite bird while his brother Nadeem does quality control on one of the boxes of the soap dispensers they sell. “After this operation it will be able to fly as if nothing had happened,” explains Saud as he stitches up the bird.

The cluttered room in the basement of a three-story building that floods every time it rains serves as office and storage space for the family business, as well as an operating room for Wildlife Rescue, the bird sanctuary founded and run by the two brothers. 

As teenagers, Saud and Nadeem, who don’t use surnames, found a wounded black kite and took it to the local bird hospital run by Jains, whose vegetarian beliefs prohibited treatment of the carnivorous raptor. That scenario repeated as they grew up, until one day they decided to treat a bird themselves.

Why We Wrote This

Compassion

Two brothers in India began treating injured birds for a simple reason: because nobody else was. The result? Thousands of animals saved.

“And that’s how it all started,” Saud recalls. “Every time we found an injured bird, we would rescue it to try to heal it.” Completely self-taught, they learned to care for the birds by watching videos, reading books, and seeking advice from a local veterinarian, funding bird care with income from the family business.

In 2010, they registered their rehabilitation center as an association, and began to receive some donations. In 2013 they moved from Old Delhi into a building in Wazirabad, which houses Saud’s family as well as the birds. 

Oscar Espinosa
Saud, co-founder of Wildlife Rescue, tries to remove a kite string from the body of a black kite at the small bird sanctuary in Wazirabad, northeast of Delhi.

Alongside the two brothers is their cousin Salik, who takes care of the animals, feeding them, keeping the cages clean, rescuing them, and when the time comes, releasing them.

Most of the birds that come to them have their wings cut by manja, a cotton string coated with crushed glass, used by kite-flying enthusiasts. The sanctuary sees a surge of wounded birds every year around Aug. 15, when Delhi’s sky is filled with kites to celebrate India’s Independence Day. 

Saud checks one of the 20 black kites that have arrived that day. The bird is still entangled in the manja, which has cut its right wing. 

Nadeem estimates about 2,500 birds pass through their shelter every year. “It’s clear that the black kite is not the most beloved animal in the city,” he says. “Who knows, if people were aware that these scavenger birds help the city reduce its waste by getting rid of thousands of kilos of garbage they feed on every day, maybe the perception of them would change.”

Oscar Espinosa
Rashid (left) with his son, Aisha, fly a kite for Independence Day from the rooftop where they live in Old Delhi.
Oscar Espinosa
Saud (left) and Salik examine a black kite that has just arrived. During the week of Indian Independence Day, the number of wounded birds spikes.
Oscar Espinosa
Carnivorous black kites flock to Delhi because of its many slaughterhouses and meat processing plants.
Oscar Espinosa
Salik carries shredded chicken to feed the 70 birds recovering on the roof of the bird sanctuary.
Oscar Espinosa
Nadeem (left), Wildlife Rescue co-founder, and his cousin Salik release an owl in Yamuna Biodiversity Park.
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Pictures: The brothers saving India’s unappreciated scavenger birds
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-South-Central/2022/1026/In-Pictures-The-brothers-saving-India-s-unappreciated-scavenger-birds
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe