Monday Sunrise Briefing: Republicans face Trump loyalty test

Loyalty fissures in the Republican Party widened this weekend ahead of a Congressional session certifying the presidential election results. GOP lawmakers orchestrating challenges to Joe Biden's 2020 victory faced blowback Sunday from others in the party warning they are undermining Americans' faith in democracy. “The 2020 election is over,” said a statement from a bipartisan group of 10 senators, including Republicans Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Mitt Romney of Utah. President Donald Trump has enlisted support from at least 11 Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge - without evidence - the Electoral College vote when Congress holds a joint session Wednesday to certify President-elect Biden’s win.

As the new Congress convened, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California was narrowly reelected Sunday as speaker, giving her the reins of Democrats' slender House majority.

2. Presidential pressure. On Saturday, President Donald Trump badgered and pleaded with Georgia's election chief to overturn Joe Biden's Nov. 3 win in the state, suggesting in a phone call that the official “find” enough votes to hand Trump the victory, reported the Washington Post and the Associated Press. The persistent and unfounded claims of fraud come two days before twin runoffs in Georgia that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. The Georgia Senate races - and the Jan. 6 vote in Congress to certify the presidential election results - are emerging as tests of loyalty to the president versus loyalty to the Democratic process and the principle of one person, one vote. Tuesday’s vote in Georgia is also seen as a test of whether Trump’s base will show up and whether Biden's victory reflects a political shift that has truly turned it into a purple state, say analysts.

3. Vaccines, but not to share. India approved two vaccines for use Sunday, and begins a massive inoculation program this week in the world’s second most populous country. But the vaccines are only for Indians. As we warned back in August, nationalist tendencies are asserting themselves. India is forbidding the export of the vaccines. The CEO of the Serum Institute of India, which has been contracted to make 1 billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations, told the Associated Press Sunday, that they won’t ship to developing nations until March or April.

REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Soaring in Austria. Poland's Kamil Stoch takes off during a training jump at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, on Jan. 2, 2021. On Sunday, the three-time Olympic champion won the third leg of the four ski jumping contests.

Look Ahead

Monday, Jan. 4

Georgia on my mind. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden plan campaign rallies in Georgia to support U.S. Senate candidates.

Tuesday, Jan 5.

Democracy watch. Two races in Georgia will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate. Georgia voters have cast more than 3 million early votes in the contests pitting incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Wednesday, Jan. 6.

A final count. The U.S. Congress meets Wednesday to officially count and certify the votes cast by the Electoral College - 306 for incoming President Joe Biden and 232 for President Donald Trump.

Three Kings Day. In Catholic tradition, the Epiphany is the manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles as represented by the arrival of the three kings or three wisemen. In many Spanish-speaking countries it's also when children open Christmas presents (on Dia de los Reyos Magos).

Thursday, Jan. 7

Justice delayed? A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing on a motion to postpone until June 7 the March trial of four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death. Thursday's hearing will also consider a motion by defense attorneys to sanction prosecutors for the way evidence has been disclosed.

Integrity Watch

Courtesy Gray Reef Marino Aina Townsend, a security guard at Foodland grocery store in Hawaii, in his newly purchased 2017 VW Jetta in Hawaii on Dec. 31, 2020.

Aina Townsend knew what to do when he found a wallet in a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Foodland grocery store in Kahului, Hawaii. After he got off work on Dec. 12, the security guard got on his bicycle. Mr. Townsend has been riding to work for five years. He rode three miles, mostly uphill, to return the wallet to its owner, Chole Marino.

"You know, I lost a wallet before too and it's the worst thing in the world," Townsend told CNN. "I was just doing what I felt was the right thing to do."

But that’s not the end of the story.

Ms. Marino’s husband, Gray, described what had happened on Facebook. And then, Gregory Gaudet (a friend of Gray) set up a GoFundMe page to raise $5,000 for a used car. Within days, more than $25,000 was donated.

On Dec. 31, 2020, Mr. Townsend purchased a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta for his commute to work. The remaining funds are being invested. “Thank you everyone for helping make this dream a reality. Please keep this positivity, sense of community, spirit of aloha, and love for our neighbors going!” wrote Mr. Gaudet.

