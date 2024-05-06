Skip to footer
Trust
The Monitor's View

The alternative to campus protests

At many universities, finding solutions to Middle East issues relies on what higher education does best: provide instead safe places for thinkers to discover and share ideas among equals.

|
AP
Students at Middlebury College in Vermont protest the Israel-Hamas war, May 2.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Just months before the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Muslim and Jewish students at Middlebury College in Vermont set up a dialogue. They agreed to exchange any and all views on Israeli-Palestinian issues. After the attack, their bonds were already so tight that they raised money to feed the people of Gaza by selling bread.

“The students were the model for us,” Laurie Patton, president of Middlebury, said at a recent panel organized by Interfaith America. “Are there still tensions? Absolutely. But that kind of work was possible because they had a relationship. And they had been brave together.”

True to the spirit of academic freedom, the Middlebury students engaged in civil discourse and open inquiry between equals, based on a respect for each other’s inherent dignity. Providing such tools to students, said Dr. Patton, “is our moral obligation as educators.”

Journalists covering the campus protests over Israel’s actions in Gaza are beginning to notice that many schools have long taken a different tack on the difficult, complex issues in the Middle East. Instead of a climate of confrontation, students and teachers seek to stretch their thinking on such issues without fear of reprisal. As The Guardian newspaper discovered, the protests have led to “an undercurrent of more nuanced, private conversation, as students from different backgrounds try to navigate their own identities and have an impact on a devastating war happening a world away.”

The newspaper found a few Jewish and Palestinian American students at the University of California, San Diego have forged a friendship by subjecting their views to criticism in order to find common ground. At Yale University, graduating senior Ian Berlin wrote for CNN that he found “a community of activists and organizers that is eager to listen, ready to learn and committed to including Jewish voices and perspectives.”

At Johns Hopkins University, Professor Steven David has taught a course on Israel’s future since 2016. It pushes students of all backgrounds to listen to competing and perhaps repugnant arguments while also accepting the consequences of their own views. His tactics help students be “less polemical and in some ways less intense, recognizing that there are many sides to these problems,” he told The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Such intellectual humility in the pursuit of truth is the essence of higher education. And perhaps needed more than ever.

A recent study by three university scholars looked at 40 institutions, organizations, and groups of professionals, from Facebook to scientists, and found that such groups were less trusted by the public when they were perceived as ideologically biased. That was true even “among participants who perceived the institutions as aligned with their own ideology.”

In recent weeks, as the protests have escalated, a number of universities have affirmed the need to offer a neutral forum for students to explore ideas and learn the skill of navigating differences. Not all ideas are equal and some may need tough scrutiny, especially those based on antisemitism. But equality within a community of thinkers defines a university. It might even compel some of them to turn their shared discoveries into baking bread for others.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The alternative to campus protests
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0506/The-alternative-to-campus-protests
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe