Skip to footer

No shutdown for now: Where Congress goes from here

|
Senate Television/AP
An image from U.S. Senate video shows the vote total, 88-9, on the temporary funding bill in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sept. 30, 2023.

| Washington

After being mired in a weeks-long spending battle that seemed inexorably headed for a government shutdown, Congress moved at the 11th hour to pass a 45-day reprieve – demonstrating that a bipartisan majority can still command the power to push back against noisy obstructionists.

Embattled GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy stunned his detractors Saturday by passing the short-term funding measure with votes from a majority of House Republicans, along with nearly all Democrats. The measure includes $16 billion in disaster aid, though not border security provisions or Ukraine aid. That caused Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet – the son of a Polish Jew born just before World War II – to hold up the bill in the Senate until nearly 9 p.m. It passed by 88-9 with three hours to go before the midnight deadline.  

The move gives Congress more time to try to approve a new budget. But as much as the deal brought a collective sigh of relief on Capitol Hill, it does little to resolve the underlying issues that caused the standoff in the House between GOP leadership and renegade conservatives over spending cuts and budget priorities. It also brought to the surface greater dissension over Ukraine aid, once a solidly bipartisan issue. 

Why We Wrote This

Despite its reputation for dysfunction, Congress showed that a bipartisan majority could still come together to push past obstructionists – potentially opening the door to more cooperation.

Still, the ability of Democrats and Republicans to come together to avert a shutdown counteracts at least somewhat the prevailing view that Congress is hopelessly gridlocked. It also suggests that Speaker McCarthy may be a better strategist than assumed. That could signal an opportunity for more bipartisan cooperation ahead, though he’s now indebted to Democrats and may still face significant blowback from the party’s right flank. 

“As a radical pragmatist, I was thrilled to see a bipartisan solution prevent a shutdown that would have been painful for millions of Americans,” says Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, a member of the House Problem Solvers Caucus. “I hope the same spirit leads us to resolution before the 45-day extension ends.”

Giving the budget process more time 

Congress is supposed to develop a budget through 12 parallel appropriation bills in the House and Senate, but often ends up running out of time and cramming the whole budget into a big “omnibus.” Most lawmakers have little time to read it and virtually no opportunity to weigh in. 

House Republicans, pushed by conservatives insistent on completing the full appropriations process this year, have passed four of their 12 bills – which Speaker McCarthy says cover more than 70% of discretionary spending. On the Senate side, where Democratic chair Patty Murray of Washington and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine have won plaudits for their methodical work on the Appropriations committee, some expressed optimism that the latest turn of events would give the process renewed momentum.

“I believe we have a real good chance that we’re not going to have an omnibus,” says Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, a self-made GOP businessman who has been in the Senate for five years. “I’m optimistic, actually.”

Others, however, expressed skepticism that anything would be different going forward. 

“The whole system is broken – and it has been for 20 years,” says Republican Mike Braun of Indiana, one of the nine dissenters in the Senate. He told reporters he had never voted for a continuing resolution, or CR, as this type of stopgap measure is known. 

“You have no budgeting. You have no discipline here,” he says, adding that the average annual deficit has increased from $1 trillion to $2 trillion since he entered the Senate. “We … are borrowing 30 cents of every dollar we spend here.”

Andrew Harnik/AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, accompanied by Republican senators, speaks to reporters about the need to prevent a federal government shutdown, Sept. 30, 2023, in Washington.

Though a small part of the overall U.S. budget, aid to Ukraine has become a key sticking point. Many Republicans are increasingly unwilling to send more aid at a time of record U.S. national debt and so many pressing issues at home. In particular, they want to prioritize securing the southwestern border, which millions of migrants have streamed over since President Joe Biden took office, overwhelming border cities and straining resources in distant urban areas like New York. 

Other Republicans as well as most Democrats say it’s essential for America to show leadership in pushing back against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I know how important moments are like this for the United States to lead the rest of the world,” says Senator Bennet, noting that his relatives were among 16 million killed in Poland and Ukraine by Nazis and Soviet leader Josef Stalin. “There’s nobody else to lead this.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat on the Foreign Relations and Appropriations committees, says he’s confident the Senate will approve supplemental Ukraine aid in the next 45 days. 

“It’s easier to support Ukraine with the US government open than with it shut,” he says.

McCarthy’s high wire act

For Speaker McCarthy, it was a rare moment of vindication. After weeks of high-stakes negotiating with right-wing holdouts, many saw him as unable to instill party discipline.

His willingness to give those rebels some room to run – and vent – may have worked in his favor. The votes he brought to the floor, only to be repeatedly torpedoed by a handful of members, may have served to isolate the dissenters from the rest of the party. While 90 House Republicans voted against the temporary spending measure on Saturday, Mr. McCarthy can say the bill passed with support from “a majority of the majority.” That may strengthen his hand against any future attempt to oust him through a maneuver known as a “motion to vacate.”

“If somebody wants a motion against me, bring it,” said a triumphant Speaker McCarthy after the House vote passed 332-19. “I am going to govern with what is best for this country.” 

In a statement, President Biden applauded the “bipartisan majorities” of Congress who had prevented “an unnecessary crisis that would have inflicted needless pain on millions of hardworking Americans.”

But the president also called out Mr. McCarthy and House Republicans for bringing the government to the brink of a shutdown in the first place, by trying to “walk away” from the deal he and the speaker had negotiated back in June, during the debt ceiling crisis.

GOP rebels, including some within the right-wing Freedom Caucus, say the speaker went back on the promises he made in January to secure their support. Still, one of the more vocal members of that bloc, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, declined to say whether he would support a motion to remove Mr. McCarthy, telling reporters, “we’ll see.” 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to No shutdown for now: Where Congress goes from here
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2023/0930/No-shutdown-for-now-Where-Congress-goes-from-here
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe