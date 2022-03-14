Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

What is the hardest language for English speakers?

Access is important. Are there materials online, or do you have to raft down the Maici River in Brazil hoping someone will teach you Pirahã?

Staff

  • By Melissa Mohr Correspondent

What is the hardest language to learn for native English speakers? Several factors determine whether languages are easier or more difficult to acquire – phonology (its sounds), grammar, writing systems – so the answer depends in part on what a learner’s purpose is. If you want to speak to people on the street but not read or write, the answer might be different than if you want to pore over works of literature, dictionary in hand, but never talk to anyone.  

It also depends on how easy it is to access the language. Are there lots of good instructional materials online, or do you have to raft down the Maici River in Brazil and hope someone will teach you Pirahã, as linguist Daniel Everett did? Do native speakers have experience with foreigners trying to use it? English speakers will likely lend an understanding ear when an Italian person rolls the r in procession, for example, or a Japanese person doesn’t put articles in front of nouns; we’ll still get it. But in some cultures, people rarely encounter adult language-learners. When I taught English in Korea 25 years ago, few people had had much exposure to foreigners attempting their language, and they often couldn’t make the leap from my appalling pronunciation to what I was trying to say.

When languages are phonologically similar – when they share some of the same sounds – they are easier to learn, and in my defense, Korean pronunciation is difficult for native English speakers. It has several consonants that I simply couldn’t hear, let alone articulate. Other languages are even more phonologically challenging. While English is often considered to have 24 consonant sounds and 20 vowels, Ubykh, which was once spoken near Sochi, Russia, has 84 consonant phonemes and two or three vowels. Some linguists have estimated that !Xóõ, a click language spoken in Botswana, has 160 phonemes.  

English speakers are at least familiar with consonants and vowels, but some languages use tones to distinguish words, too. In Mandarin, ma means mother, just as it does in English, but only “if you say ma on a high pitch, as if you were singing the first syllable of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’” according to linguist John McWhorter. If the tone starts low and goes high, like a question, ma means “hemp”; if it dips and goes back up, it’s “horse”; and if the tone falls, ma means “scold.” Mandarin, however, can’t compare with Chicahuaxtla Triqui, from Oaxaca, Mexico, which has perhaps as many as 16 tones, and Wobé, spoken in Ivory Coast, with as many as 14.

We’ve already got some good candidates for “hardest language,” but in next week's column we’ll add grammar and writing to the mix.     

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to What is the hardest language for English speakers?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/0314/What-is-the-hardest-language-for-English-speakers
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe