Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Printers needed ‘clichés’ to ease their workloads

The word "cliché" gets its origins from the cheap, repetitive processes of producing books brought about by the printing press.

Staff

  • By Melissa Mohr Correspondent

“She’s got a heart of gold.” “He’s like a kid in a candy store.” These are clichés, which Merriam-Webster defines as “a trite phrase or expression” or “a hackneyed theme, characterization, or situation.” Writing last week about snowclones, which take clichés and make them fun again, I found myself wondering two things: Where does cliché come from, and what’s the proper way to deal with that accent mark?

The accent aigu (“acute accent”) on the “e” indicates that cliché comes originally from French. Given that the word has been “naturalized” in English since at least 1817, though, it can also be spelled cliche. Robert Hartwell Fiske, author of the Dictionary of Unendurable English and a stickler of the highest order, explains that “it is preferable with the accent” but won’t cause confusion without it, unlike a word such as exposé, which needs the mark to distinguish it from expose. Cliché is a noun and its adjective form has traditionally been clichéd, though today cliché itself is often used as an adjective too. So it is not incorrect to say things like “That poster of Klimt’s ‘The Kiss’ on your dorm wall is cliché.”

Etymologically, it’s one of a surprising number of words that English acquired from printers’ jargon.  

Johannes Gutenberg brought movable type to the Western world around 1450. People had previously copied books by hand, or, occasionally, used wooden blocks to print them. A separate block had to be carved for each page, however, and being soft, they wore out quickly. Gutenberg cast individual letters in metal, and developed a system of “formes” that could hold the letters in lines. When one page was done, the printer could rearrange the letters and print something else, making books quicker and cheaper to produce, and more legible. 

By the late 18th century, printers had noticed that some words and phrases came up frequently. They also realized they were having to reprint some popular books. For these, they made the equivalent of the old woodblocks, cast out of metal, so the pages didn’t have to be reset every time. To 18th-century French printers this casting process apparently made a noise that sounded like “clicher,” and so they called the plates thus produced clichés. Given that their purpose was to make large numbers of identical copies easily and cheaply, it is not surprising that by 1881, cliché had migrated into English as a way to refer to words and phrases that had become trite through overuse, and by 1895 was being applied to unoriginal or predictable people and things. 

These plates had another name in English, too. They were stereotypes, which we’ll get to next week.     

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Printers needed ‘clichés’ to ease their workloads
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/0221/Printers-needed-cliches-to-ease-their-workloads
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe