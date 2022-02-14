Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Word people love to play with ‘snowclones’

They are often written out in almost mathematical form: “To X, or not to X.” “Make X Y again.” “Keep X and Y on.”

Staff

  • By Melissa Mohr Correspondent

“To write, or not to write, that is the question.” “Make grammar fun again.” “Keep calm and scribble on.” These are what linguists call snowclones, formulaic phrases “that can be adapted for different situations by changing only some of the words,” as Dictionary.com puts it. They are often written out in almost mathematical form: “To X, or not to X.” “Make X Y again.” “Keep X and Y on.” These X’s and Y’s are variables, indicating that you can substitute any words that make sense (-core, or Xcore, which we talked about last week, is sometimes classed as a sort of “kiddie-sized” snowclone).    

The framework of a snowclone is by definition a cliché, as they only work with phrases that people recognize instantly. The creative part is finding new ways to fill in the blanks, like playing Mad Libs.  

In 2003, linguist Geoffrey Pullum was looking for a good name for a “linguistic figure” he’d noticed, “a multi-use, customizable, instantly recognizable, time-worn, quoted or misquoted phrase or sentence that can be used in an entirely open array of different jokey variants by lazy journalists and writers.” He was thinking in particular of articles that led with “If the Inuit have X words for snow, then A must have B words for C.” (“If [the Inuit] have dozens of words for snow, Germans have as many for bureaucracy,” an article in The Economist posited, for example.) Economist Glen Whitman suggested the punny name snowclones, which stuck. 

Though the name is only a couple of decades old, the phenomenon has been around for centuries. A favorite Renaissance snowclone was “X me no X(s).” In Shakespeare’s “Richard II,” for example, the Duke of York rejects his nephew’s attempts to curry favor (“My gracious uncle ...”) with “Grace me no grace, nor uncle me no uncle.” Other playwrights of the era have “Plot me no plots!” The snowclone lives on in 1964’s “Fiddler on the Roof,” when three unmarried women sing about rejecting the village matchmaker’s services: “Groom me no groom. Find me no find. Catch me no catch.”

Online, people seem to enjoy coming up with new “flavors” of snowclone. “X is the new Y,” which apparently originated when Vogue editor Diana Vreeland announced that “pink is the navy blue of India,” has spread far beyond fashion, producing “50 is the new 30,” “Knitting is the new yoga,” “Slovenia is the new Switzerland,” and so on. When the Las Vegas tourism authority adopted the slogan “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” in 2003, it spawned an endlessly productive snowclone that has been filled in with everything from “book club” to “Vermont” – “What happens in Vermont stays in Vermont. But nothing ever really happens.” 

Perhaps some snowclones are “lazy” writing as Mr. Pullum suggests, but more frequently they seem to offer evidence of how much we love to play with language, and how creative we can be. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Word people love to play with ‘snowclones’
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/0214/Word-people-love-to-play-with-snowclones
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe