Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Why have so many ‘bad’ words gone good?

Awe-inspiring Black jazz musicians were "bad." Surfers throw out compliments like "sick" and "gnarly." This inversion is called amelioration.

Staff

  • By Melissa Mohr

When my children’s friends think something is really great, they’ll call it “sick.” Michael Jackson famously sang “Because I’m bad, I’m bad,” and meant not that he was naughty but that he was tough and cool. “It’s wicked tasty” is high praise around Boston; in Massachusetts, wicked can be an adverb meaning “to an extreme or impressive degree” and have no moral implications. Why have so many “bad” words gone good?

When words with negative meanings acquire neutral or positive ones, it’s amelioration, which derives from the Latin melior (“better”). When words trade positive meanings for negative ones, it’s pejoration, from peior, Latin for “worse.” Linguistics texts often use nice as the classic example of a word that’s gotten better over time. It also comes from Latin, nescius (“ignorant”), and it meant “foolish” when English borrowed it (via French) in the 14th century. It then began to refer to people and things that were excessively fastidious – an 18th-century writer condemns picky eaters, explaining that it’s “a Troublesome ... Thing to be Nice.” Such affected delicacy was often regarded as a female virtue in the 18th century, bequeathing nice its current inoffensively positive sense.  

Nice has left its unpleasant origins far behind, but an ameliorated sense can coexist with a word’s earlier, negative meanings. Often such cases of inverted meaning develop in slang, language whose purpose is to mark its speakers as members of a particular subculture, differentiating them from the mainstream. What better way to oppose yourself to the stodgy Establishment than to insist, “What you call bad, we call good”?  

Two sports, surfing and skateboarding, have given English a few of these inversions. These cultures have adopted words with connotations of “unpleasant,” “formidable,” or “extreme” and transformed them into high praise: sick, rad (radical), and gnarly, which comes from gnarled, “contorted and knotty,” and could describe the action of the waves.

In the 1920s, Black jazz musicians – marginalized in a predominantly white musical arena – developed a subculture with a rich slang, and turned bad into a compliment. Like sick and rad, bad doesn’t mean “wonderful” in an anodyne way – people and things that are “bad” inspire awe and admiration, according to the Oxford English Dictionary. Hip-hop artists of the 1980s strove to be ill

Etymologists have been unable to track the positive sense of wicked to a particular subculture. In any case, in England it’s an adjective and in Massachusetts an adverb. A Bostonian who moved to London might end up saying “That’s wicked wicked!” And it would be great.  

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why have so many ‘bad’ words gone good?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/In-a-Word/2022/0307/Why-have-so-many-bad-words-gone-good
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe