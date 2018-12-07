Top Picks: 'Mission Impossible: Fallout,' Mark Knopfler’s 'Down the Road Wherever,' and more

New ‘Mission’

Tom Cruise stars in the latest “Mission Impossible” film, Mission Impossible: Fallout, which is available on DVD and Blu-ray. Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby join in for this go-round. “The real attraction here are the players,” Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes. The movie is rated PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of action, and for brief strong language

Junior Franklin

Let go of your mental image of Ben Franklin with long gray hair. Pint-sized Franklin is the subject of the podcast Young Ben Franklin from Best Robot Ever. You can find it at www.bestrobotever.com/young-ben-franklin.

Reuters

Well-met

What do curators do when a more-than-500-year-old marble Renaissance sculpture slips off its platform and smashes into hundreds of pieces? Find out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s YouTube channel, where curators reveal the processes behind restoration and curation. Also featured are 360-degree tours of famous spots in the New York museum, explorations of unusual musical instruments, and a showcase of the museum’s Costume Institute, which hosts the annual Met Gala. See more at www.youtube.com/user/metmuseum.

Transit help

For many city dwellers, finding their way to a new place via public transit can be a constant challenge. The Transit app provides schedules and possible routes and can also incorporate options such as Uber and bike-sharing programs. It’s free for iOS and Android.

Get the Monitor Stories you care about delivered to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Travel the road

Wanted: traveling companion. The various characters on Mark Knopfler’s Down the Road Wherever are loners who’d appreciate your company during their literal and metaphorical journeys. Knopfler draws upon his imperturbable voice and laconic guitar licks to tell these individuals’ stories. It’s an album of varied musical expeditions. Steely Dan-like jazz-funk propels “Nobody Does That.” “Drovers’ Road” is a Celtic lament. A ska shuffle buoys “Heavy Up.” Knopfler’s barbed chords, familiar to Dire Straits fans everywhere, ride keyboard trance grooves during “Back on the Dance Floor.”