Top Picks: Netflix's 'The Final Table, 'Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti,' and more

Superman returns

Christopher Reeve’s classic take on the Man of Steel returns to theaters through Fathom Events on Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. Relive going to see the first Superman movie or introduce a new generation to a classic, with its famous story of Clark Kent facing off against Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman). You can check to see if “Superman” will be arriving at a theater near you at www.fathomevents.com.

Seat at the table

Going through Thanksgiving withdrawals? Netflix’s The Final Table has what you need. On the series, chefs prepare various famous dishes from around the world, including India, Mexico, and Japan. We recommend watching only with a full stomach. The entire first season is currently streaming.

Holiday legend

Singer John Legend and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen are teaming up for A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, which will air on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. The husband and wife will serve as hosts for friends and family who will drop by, and Legend will perform holiday tunes.

Dive into design

Take a deep dive into the world of architecture and design with the podcast 99% Invisible. Recent episodes, hosted by Roman Mars, focus on topics as diverse as band Devo’s album covers, Japanese playing cards called hanafuda, and the symbols and words painted by utility companies. You can find it at 99percentinvisible.org.

Portrait of artist

Vincent Cassel stars as legendary artist Paul Gauguin in the film Gauguin: Voyage to Tahiti, available on DVD and Blu-ray. In 1891, Gauguin left his wife and children in Paris and traveled to French Polynesia, seeking new inspiration for his art. He married a teenage girl there and stayed for much of the rest of his life. “This is a movie about Gauguin that, in the end, is less about his artistry than his ravenous sensibility, his desire to break through to a new way of seeing,” Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes. One scene takes place in “a thatched hut in Tahiti where Gauguin is furiously painting, oblivious to the torrential downpour outside. Such is the power of Cassel’s performance that this sequence surmounts camp.” (Not rated; contains sexuality.)