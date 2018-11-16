Top Picks: The film 'Saving Brinton,' the podcast 'Articles of Interest'

Saving artifacts

The film Saving Brinton, which tells the story of retired teacher Mike Zahs, who purchased artifacts from Midwestern show people and stumbled on treasures, is available on DVD and Blu-ray Nov. 27. The items that Zahs purchased in the 1980s belonged to a couple who projected films and created magic performances in the late 19th and early 20th century. Monitor film critic Peter Rainer writes, “Zahs, a genial obsessive, is a lot of fun, and so is the movie.”

Experience Yosemite

Two filmmakers have created Project Yosemite, a time-lapse video that presents beautiful vistas of the California national park. Craggy mountains, sweeping forests, and shining bodies of water can be seen in Colin Delehanty and Sheldon Neill’s work. You can find the footage at www.projectyose.com.

Clothing articles

From the creators of “99% Invisible” comes a new podcast, Articles of Interest. Clothes are something that we all interact with on a daily basis. What do the clothing items themselves and how we think about them say about our world? Recent episodes include ruminations on children’s clothing and jeans. Find it at 99percentinvisible.org/aoi.

Flood arrival

A new TV special from National Geographic details how Botswana’s Okavango Delta is affected by floodwaters that allow animals, including hippos, elephants, and lions, to live in the area. Everything must be able to survive when there is plenty of water and when the water retreats. “Black Panther” actress Angela Bassett narrates The Flood, which airs on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m.

Aerial china

The Smithsonian Channel provides new glimpses into the Middle Kingdom with the series China From Above. Those who created the show combine aerial shots and interviews with citizens. The program airs its second of four installments on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. If you missed the first episode, you can watch it (provided you have the Smithsonian Channel as part of your cable package) at www.smithsonianchannel.com.