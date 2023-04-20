Skip to footer

In Pictures: On Kolkata’s trams, a journey through the city’s ‘soul’

Ahmer Khan
At its peak, the electric tram in Kolkata, India, operated on 52 different routes. Though just two lines remain in service today, the system is getting fresh support from climate activists as an affordable, eco-friendly transportation option.
Transformation
| KOLKATA, INDIA

Kolkata’s electric trams don’t just take passengers through the city – they take them through time. 

For about 15 rupees ($1.80), the trams offer a window into Kolkata’s past of colonial buildings, grand mansions, beautiful bookstores, and old markets. As passengers amble along, everything from savory street foods to traditional sweets is within arms reach. 

Why We Wrote This

Transformation

Kolkata’s aging trams point toward a climate solution – but more importantly, for others, they also provide a reminder of a “simpler and slower” time.

Kolkata’s trams, which originated with horse-drawn rail systems under British rule, have spent recent decades atrophying, for lack of riders. But lately there’s been a resurgence of interest – among enthusiasts, and also climate activists. 

“In a time of climate crisis, we need to embrace modes of transport that are sustainable and efficient,” says Debasish Bhattacharyya, president of the Calcutta Tramways Users’ Association. 

For others, trams offer an irreplaceable ambiance – a mellow constant among a vibrant, changing city.

“I have been riding trams for as long as I can remember,” says Pranab Chakraborty, who is in his 70s. “It reminds me of my childhood, when life was simpler and slower.”

Click the deep read button to explore the full photo essay.

As electric trams slowly rumble through the vibrant neighborhoods of Kolkata, formerly known as Calcutta, they take the passengers on a journey back in time. Part of the cultural fabric of the city for more than a century, the tram system has been allowed to atrophy for a lack of riders. Now, enthusiasts and climate activists are fighting to keep tram service as an eco-friendly transportation option. 

“Trams are a great way to reduce emissions in the city,” says Debasish Bhattacharyya, president of the Calcutta Tramways Users’ Association (CTUA). “In a time of climate crisis, we need to embrace modes of transport that are sustainable and efficient.” 

The first horse-drawn trams appeared in the 1880s, during British colonial rule; next came steam-powered cars. Electrified trams arrived in the early 1900s. They were a popular and inexpensive means of travel.

“I have been riding trams for as long as I can remember,” says Pranab Chakraborty, who is in his 70s. “It reminds me of my childhood, when life was simpler and slower.”

For about 15 rupees ($1.80), trams offer a window into the city’s past of colonial buildings, grand mansions, beautiful bookstores, and old markets. Traveling this way offers passengers an opportunity to sample local cuisine, from savory street foods to traditional sweets. 

As Mr. Chakraborty puts it, “The trams may be old, but they are still an integral part of Kolkata’s soul.” 

Ahmer Khan
With fares ranging from 7 to 15 rupees ($0.84 to $1.80) per passenger, the tram is the most economical means of transportation available in India.
Ahmer Khan
Trams vie with buses on the streets of Kolkata, India, a city of 15 million people that is also one of the most polluted in the world. Supporters say eco-friendly trams should remain part of the transit mix.
Ahmer Khan
Despite nearly a century of popularity, tram ridership has fallen off. Passengers wanting a faster trip choose the metro or bus. But trams have an indelible link to the history and culture of Kolkata.
Ahmer Khan
For the past 30 years, Arghyadip Ghosh has worked as a conductor for Kolkata Tramways, following in the footsteps of his father.
https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2023/0420/In-Pictures-On-Kolkata-s-trams-a-journey-through-the-city-s-soul
