In Pictures: On Kolkata’s trams, a journey through the city’s ‘soul’

Kolkata’s electric trams don’t just take passengers through the city – they take them through time.

For about 15 rupees ($1.80), the trams offer a window into Kolkata’s past of colonial buildings, grand mansions, beautiful bookstores, and old markets. As passengers amble along, everything from savory street foods to traditional sweets is within arms reach.

Why We Wrote This Transformation Kolkata’s aging trams point toward a climate solution – but more importantly, for others, they also provide a reminder of a “simpler and slower” time.

Kolkata’s trams, which originated with horse-drawn rail systems under British rule, have spent recent decades atrophying, for lack of riders. But lately there’s been a resurgence of interest – among enthusiasts, and also climate activists.

“In a time of climate crisis, we need to embrace modes of transport that are sustainable and efficient,” says Debasish Bhattacharyya, president of the Calcutta Tramways Users’ Association.

For others, trams offer an irreplaceable ambiance – a mellow constant among a vibrant, changing city.

“I have been riding trams for as long as I can remember,” says Pranab Chakraborty, who is in his 70s. “It reminds me of my childhood, when life was simpler and slower.”

Click the deep read button to explore the full photo essay.