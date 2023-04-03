In Pictures: At Mogadishu’s Lido Beach, a growing community hub

“The environment is important for everyone,” says Abdisatar Arbow Ibrahim, who started the beach cleanups a year ago. In that time the group has grown from six people to more than 300. “In Somalia, people are starting to understand the value of volunteer work and the environment.”

But today – even as famine looms again over Somalia, amid the worst drought in 40 years – the majority of this nation’s roughly 17 million citizens get on with daily life the best they can. For residents of Mogadishu, that can mean taking advantage of the beaches and warm sea that define the southeastern edge of the capital.

A small fleet of fishing skiffs is moored in the quaint old port in the shadow of the ruins of Italian colonial-era buildings dating back nearly a century. Men bring in hauls of tuna and sometimes shark, while children play in the surf. But the real place of unbridled happiness lies just up the coastline, at Lido Beach. It is here that families feel the rush of the waves, laughing and shouting as they enjoy the freedom offered by the sea. Women enter fully clothed, and life jackets can be rented for those who can’t swim.

“We need our city to be cleaner, for that we do it. It is too important,” says Sirad Mohamed Nur, a volunteer who also runs a rehabilitation center for children that focuses on drug abuse.

The volunteers have been out every week for more than a year, their numbers having grown from just six to more than 300.

“The environment is important for everyone,” says Abdisatar Arbow Ibrahim, who started the beach cleanup project. “In Somalia, people are starting to understand the value of volunteer work and the environment.”

Guy Peterson A mother sits with her children on Lido Beach, where a volunteer cleanup initiative ensures the waves can be enjoyed by Mogadishu residents.

Guy Peterson A fisher carries a shark on his head at Mogadishu’s old fishing port, down the coast from Lido Beach.

Guy Peterson Volunteers gather rubbish on Lido Beach. The weekly cleanups, which started with six people more than a year ago and now involve more than 300, have made the beach not only safer but also a source of pride.