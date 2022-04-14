Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Elon Musk puts in multi-billion dollar offer to buy Twitter

Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter’s biggest shareholder, wants to buy the platform for $43 billion to bolster global free speech. Twitter has yet to accept the offer.

Hannibal Hanschke/AP/File
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin, Dec. 1, 2020. Mr. Musk, who recently turned down a position on Twitter's board, is now offering to buy the platform and turn it into a private company.

  • By Michelle Chapman Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company.

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Mr. Musk, currently the company’s biggest shareholder, has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share, an offer worth more than $43 billion.

Mr. Musk called that price his best and final offer, although he provided no details on financing. The offer is non-binding and subject to financing and other conditions.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Mr. Musk said in the filing. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Twitter said it has received Mr. Musk’s offer and will decide whether it is in the best interests of shareholders to accept or continue to operate as a publicly traded company.

Analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush said in a client note that he believes “this soap opera will end with Musk owning Twitter after this aggressive hostile takeover of the company.” He thinks it would be hard for any other bidders or consortium to come forward and said Twitter’s board will likely be forced to accept Mr. Musk’s offer or start a process to sell the company.

Mr. Musk revealed in regulatory filings over recent weeks that he’d been buying shares in almost daily batches starting Jan. 31, ending up with a stake of about 9%. Only Vanguard Group’s suite of mutual funds and ETFs controls more Twitter shares.

The billionaire has been a vocal critic of Twitter in recent weeks, mostly over his belief that it falls short on free speech principles. The social media platform has angered followers of Donald Trump and other far-right political figures who’ve had their accounts suspended for violating its content standards on violence, hate, or harmful misinformation. Mr. Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist,” also has a history of his own tweets causing legal problems.

After Mr. Musk announced his stake, Twitter quickly offered him a seat on its board on the condition that he not own more than 14.9% of the company’s outstanding stock, according to a filing. But the company said five days later that he’d declined.

He didn’t explain why, but the decision coincided with a barrage of now-deleted tweets from Mr. Musk proposing major changes to the company, such as dropping ads – its chief source of revenue – and transforming its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. Mr. Musk left a few clues on Twitter about his thinking, such as by “liking” a tweet that summarized the events as Mr. Musk going from “largest shareholder for Free Speech” to being “told to play nice and not speak freely.”

Mr. Musk’s 81 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivaling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. But his prolific tweeting has sometimes gotten him into trouble with the SEC and others.

Mr. Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay $40 million in civil fines and for Mr. Musk to have his tweets approved by a corporate lawyer after he tweeted about having the money to take Tesla private at $420 per share. That didn’t happen, but the tweet caused Tesla’s stock price to jump. Mr. Musk’s latest trouble with the SEC could be his delay in notifying regulators of his growing stake in Twitter.

Shares of Twitter jumped 11% before the market open. The stock is still down from its 52-week high of about $73. Shares of Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer that Mr. Musk heads, slipped about 0.9%.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Elon Musk puts in multi-billion dollar offer to buy Twitter
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2022/0414/Elon-Musk-puts-in-multi-billion-dollar-offer-to-buy-Twitter
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe