Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Why this author says free speech is needed now more than ever

Justitia/Basic Books
Jacob Mchangama is the author of "Free Speech: A History From Socrates to Social Media."

Two ways to read the story

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )

Growing up in Denmark, Jacob Mchangama says he took free speech for granted. So he embarked on a journey through history to discover what free speech really means, not as an “empty, abstract principle,” but as a practice that matters more than we may understand.

His book, “Free Speech: A History From Socrates to Social Media,” is a call to protect that ideal at a time when free expression seems to be under scrutiny from all sides. “I think we have to look back at what went before, and how hard it was for free speech to become a fundamental value,” he says.

Why We Wrote This

Free speech can be messy – even harmful at times. For author Jacob Mchangama, the ideal’s long and robust history proves it’s worth fighting for.

For Mr. Mchangama, what is needed now is a culture of free speech, which means being tolerant – even when it’s uncomfortable. 

“Not that we should enforce tolerance by limiting speech, but we have to accept that in diverse societies, people are going to have diverse opinions and that’s not necessarily a threat. In many ways, it’s a bonus. But sometimes people will have diverse opinions that you really, really disagree with. That’s a cost of living in a free and equal society, and it’s a cost that is worth bearing.”

From efforts to ban books to demands for increased monitoring of social media platforms, free speech is under scrutiny. Instead of joining the calls to limit speech, Jacob Mchangama, a lawyer and the executive director of the Danish think tank Justitia, takes the opposite approach. In his book “Free Speech: A History From Socrates to Social Media,” he calls on history’s greatest philosophers and activists – from John Stuart Mill to Ida B. Wells to Mahatma Gandhi – to serve as chief witnesses in his defense of free speech today. He recently spoke with the Monitor. 

What first ignited your passion for free speech?

I was born in secular, liberal Denmark where ... I took free speech for granted. It was like breathing air. Then the cartoon affair – when a Danish newspaper published cartoons depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad – made Denmark the epicenter of a global battle of values over the relationship between free speech and religion, and also forced a lot of people in Denmark to rethink, what does free speech mean? Is it just an empty, abstract principle that we can use in a tribalist manner? Or, does it really matter? And that’s why I wanted to look at contemporary-era [free speech] issues through the prism of history because that allows you to get a more detached view of current affairs than if you are caught in the Twitter narrative. 

Why We Wrote This

Free speech can be messy – even harmful at times. For author Jacob Mchangama, the ideal’s long and robust history proves it’s worth fighting for.

What new challenges has social media presented?

We’re in a process of migrating from the analog city to the digital city. That means the institutions we built, which sustained us for a long time, are not necessarily as relevant and legitimate in our minds as they used to be. We’ve seen a plummeting of trust in traditional media, institutions, and politicians. And I think social media has contributed to that. But I think it would be dangerously misguided to say we need to then abolish or roll back free speech. 

What lessons can we take from history on how, and how not, to counteract disinformation and hate speech?

First of all, we have to be aware that what counts as disinformation, hate speech, or other types of harmful speech is likely to change. If you were living in the 17th century, you would look upon deists or atheists as [advocating] the worst kind of disinformation. Many people would think that it was perfectly legitimate to persecute such ideas because no society could stand that allowed such attacks on its foundation. Today, we look at such ideas as pretty uncontroversial. Open democracies have to be very, very careful about limiting free speech. [It can be] intuitively attractive to want to limit free speech because you say, “Well, if free speech facilitates concrete harms against our democracies, against minorities, against our institutions, against truth itself, we should limit it.” But [even though] free speech may sometimes facilitate harms, [it] does not necessarily follow that restrictions on free speech are an efficient method of countering [them] or that the benefits of limiting certain kinds of speech will outweigh the harms. 

What values help a society to prioritize a free speech culture?

I think we have to look back at what went before, and how hard it was for free speech to become a fundamental value. We need a culture of free speech, which ultimately means that we have to be tolerant as human beings. Not that we should enforce tolerance by limiting speech, but we have to accept that in diverse societies, people are going to have diverse opinions and that’s not necessarily a threat. In many ways, it’s a bonus. But sometimes people will have diverse opinions that you really, really disagree with. That’s a cost of living in a free and equal society, and it’s a cost that is worth bearing.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why this author says free speech is needed now more than ever
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2022/0307/Why-this-author-says-free-speech-is-needed-now-more-than-ever
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe