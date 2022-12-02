Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
AP
Fans watch the World Cup in the Holy Trinity Church in Sittingbourne, England, Nov. 21.
Resilience

Worship by other means

A decline of faithful attendance in Western churches does not mean less practice of Christian qualities of thought.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

New census data in Britain caused a stir this week when it was revealed that England and Wales are no longer majority Christian. That shift has been coming for decades – brought on by a rise in other religions (Islam and Hinduism) and negative attitudes about Christian churches. It is reflected in a once-unimaginable political constellation: a Christian head of state, a Hindu prime minister, and a Muslim mayor of London.

For many in Britain, where national identity has long been shaped by a deep entanglement of church and state, Christianity’s minority status arrived sooner than expected. The number of people who identify as Christian dropped by 17% over the past decade. Those who claimed “no religion” soared by 57%. A similar shift is underway in the United States and across Western Europe. 

To focus on the numbers, however, misses something. As the world’s religions come increasingly into contact with each other, there is evidence that they are reinforcing similar qualities of thought – and perhaps a more faithful practice of shared convictions.

“The Christian calling to love God and love our neighbors endures, regardless of our demographics,” said Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Washington-based Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, on the website Sojourners. 

Indeed, the thinning out of pews in Western churches may not be a reliable indicator of attitudes toward spirituality or the enduring influence of Christian values in those societies. A 2018 Baylor University study of the increase of so-called nones – people who identify as having no denominational affiliation – found that while 27% of Americans attend a church service at least once a month, 58% pray weekly. In the United Kingdom, Anglican Bishop Philip North estimates that more than half those who say they are not religious nonetheless believe in God and a third of them say they pray. There remains “quite a significant spiritual questioning in the U.K.,” he told The Washington Times. Spiritual curiosity may be driving a generational shift among youth, too. A new study of teenagers in 26 countries published by the evangelical research group Barna in October found that 60% want to know more about Jesus.

For some, the decline of Christianity among Western nations and its growth elsewhere offers an opportunity to focus less on how it defines nations than on how it uplifts societies through individuals’ practice. “Isn’t Christianity steady, even on the rise, in the majority of the world?” Marlena Graves, an adjunct professor at Winebrenner Theological Seminary in Findlay, Ohio, asked Sojourners. “Our sustenance is to do the will of God whom we serve: loving God, neighbors, and enemies in practical ways, not in our imaginaries.” Qualities of thought, like salt, neither decline nor perish.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Worship by other means
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/1202/Worship-by-other-means
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe