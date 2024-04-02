Skip to footer

NATO taught us a lesson. Have we learned it?

The United States stands at an inflection point in its foreign policy. Will it continue to engage internationally, or will it move toward greater isolationism?

|
Ints Kalnins/Reuters/File
Estonian President Alar Karis holds ammunition supplied by the Danish army during a 2023 NATO exercise in Peraküla, Estonia.

What does Soile Hellsten know?

She knows that since Finland closed its border with Russia, she has lost money. In the days before the Ukraine war began, many of the customers at her cafe along the border were Russian. But the reduction in sales is a sacrifice worth making, she says. She accepts her struggles as the cost of better security for more people, including herself. 

And what does Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm know?

He knows that one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's criticisms of NATO is correct. Some NATO nations are not meeting their obligations for spending on their own militaries. But funding self-sufficiency is a sacrifice worth making, says the commander of the Estonian Defence Forces. He and the Estonian people accept the need for a competent military as a cost of freedom.  

The United States stands at an inflection point. Will it continue to engage in the world as it has in recent decades, or will it move toward greater isolationism?

The question is a centuries-old one. Periods of engagement and isolationism have waxed and waned. These swings of the pendulum are natural and, to some degree, inherent in human nature.

But this week's cover story is a reminder of something that should not be easily forgotten or undervalued: the power of caring for another. 

NATO, which is now 75 years old, has succeeded not merely – or perhaps even primarily – because of its weapons. As staff writers Howard LaFranchi and Anna Mulrine Grobe explore, it has succeeded because of a vision of trust. Article 5, the commitment to respond as one to an attack on any, is a sacrifice. It is a commitment to value another nation as much as one's own, to some meaningful degree. To value the safety of someone distant from you as much as your own. 

Tempered with ideals of freedom and fellowship, the alliance created the umbrella for an extraordinary era of peace and prosperity in Western Europe. When the Soviet Union fell, its former allies scrambled to join. This promise was powerfully magnetic.

Of course, alliances can go wrong, ramping up tensions and brinkmanship. Military might can lead to folly from Vietnam to Iraq. A desire for security can lead to neocolonialism in Latin America and beyond. But the enduring value of NATO, so expertly uncovered by Howard and Anna, is in the honest attempt to turn these things into an unselfish enterprise – to make them a bulwark of human progress. And that is impossible without genuine trust.

The value of NATO today can be debated. The value of those higher motives cannot. So, in a way, the real debate is not about how NATO should change to meet evolving threats. It is about how that trust should grow and evolve to meet the changing needs of today. 

And one thing is certain. It will involve sacrifice. Without a desire to care for another as we would care for ourselves, trust is a sham. 

Just ask Soile Hellsten and Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm. They know. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to NATO taught us a lesson. Have we learned it?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2024/0402/NATO-taught-us-a-lesson.-Have-we-learned-it
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe