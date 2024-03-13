Skip to footer

The quiet work of trauma recovery

For people who have been victimized by violence, recovery is often an arduously slow and very private process. But a loose network of trauma recovery centers offers a little-known but effective support system for survivors.

|
Stephen Cutri/Special to The Christian Science Monitor
Brenda Glass (left) meets with a client at the Brenda Glass Multipurpose Trauma Center in Cleveland.

Chances are, most readers will not have heard of trauma recovery centers before encountering this week’s cover story

Allen Arthur, the story’s author, has been writing about criminal and restorative justice programs for years. But it wasn’t until recently that he learned about the loosely connected network of programs known as TRCs from criminal justice reform advocates.

The idea sounded intriguing: Connect people who have been victimized by violence with supports that go beyond what the medical and justice communities can provide. By operating outside these traditional institutions, TRCs could offer people a place to not just heal their physical wounds but also restore their sense of safety.

But if such a thing existed, wouldn’t we all know about it?

Not necessarily. Trauma recovery work doesn’t lend itself to splashy press conferences or hashtag activism. It’s arduously slow, “totally unglamorous,” and very private, Allen says in a video interview.

In reporting this story, Allen found more than 50 such programs in operation around the United States. What’s more, he found considerable research supporting the idea that helping people who have been victimized by violence regain trust in themselves, in their communities, and in society is a form of violence prevention in and of itself.

“When we think of crime prevention or when we think of anti-violence, we may think of these big, splashy raids or police cars with their sirens blaring and drones and all,” says Allen. 

But a much quieter kind of anti-violence work is happening at the grassroots. At the Brenda Glass Multipurpose Trauma Center in Cleveland, aside from a few posters on the wall, “there’s not a lot to let you know that anything special is happening there,” says Allen. “And yet people are coming in here and having these huge emotional moments.”

Emotional catharsis is a key component of trauma recovery. But much of what Brenda Glass and other TRC workers do for clients is far simpler. After a violent encounter, many people retreat inward, struggling to complete day-to-day tasks. So at TRCs, Allen says, “wraparound services go beyond anything I’ve ever seen before.”

He heard stories of staff members helping clients move in the middle of the night, finding activities to occupy clients’ children, even cleaning toilets for clients who were too depressed to do so themselves. This kind of holistic support is baked into the TRC model. It is the scaffolding that holds a client up so they can focus on internal healing.

But perhaps the biggest gift that TRCs offer clients is the freedom to be imperfect. For survivors, the consequences of any misstep can feel enormous. But life is messy, and people are often looking for someone to tell them that that’s OK. That “there’s still somebody there that loves and respects you, and thinks you deserve something better than this,” says Allen. “You are starting a whole other way of living, and that takes a lot of trust – in yourself, in the people around you, and that it’s even possible” to start over.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The quiet work of trauma recovery
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2024/0313/The-quiet-work-of-trauma-recovery
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe