Skip to footer

The allure of Mexico City

As a “new wave” of Americans rushes into Mexico City, their presence is both an annoyance and a sign of optimism. Where Mexico was once denigrated as poor and crime-ridden, more outsiders are waking up to its profound worth and appeal.

|
Alfredo Sosa/Staff
A farmers market bustles with people in Mexico City’s Roma neighborhood, which is popular with foreign residents.

After my husband and I registered the birth of our first child at the U.S. Consulate in Mexico City seven years ago, the official helping us joked that we were "unicorns." 

That’s how rare two U.S.-born parents having a child in Mexico seemed at the time. Now? We’re probably more akin to the bands of squirrels that overrun the vast, leafy parks here. There’s no escaping us.

Mexico City has long drawn visitors and expats with its walkable neighborhoods, gorgeous architecture, richly layered history, incredible food and art, and hospitable locals. But during the pandemic, it became something of a supermagnet for U.S. remote workers and families spotting an opportunity to gain exposure to the Spanish language and Mexico's unique culture – and perhaps save a dime. 

The transformation of certain neighborhoods is palpable: Short-term rentals are proliferating. Increasingly, English is becoming the default language in restaurants and shops. My youngest child's preschool recently started publishing its monthly bulletin in English to keep the growing population of non-Spanish-speaking families in the loop. A street sweeper called out, "Welcome to Mexico" as I rushed to an appointment the other day, where the receptionist casually asked if I was part of the "new wave" of Americans here. 

And in the past two months, I've had more colleagues from the Monitor write to tell me they're visiting Mexico City than I have in my nearly 10 years living here.

If I get annoyed overhearing gringos ordering a "latte, please" at my neighborhood cafe instead of taking a stab at "latte, por favor," others are feeling the shifts even more earnestly. I spotted a sheet of paper pasted to a wall in the super-hip Condesa neighborhood recently that read, "New to Mexico City? Working remotely? ... Leave." (I’m convinced signs like these aren't posted by chilangos, as locals are called, but by other foreigners who miss their unicorn status.) 

Part of me is thrilled that, finally, people in the United States are realizing all that Mexico and Mexicans have to offer. For decades, U.S. politicians have denigrated the country, fueling stereotypes and claiming that Mexico is rife with poverty and violence, and its population desperate to move north at any cost. As our March 18 cover story explores, these characterizations are losing traction. 

Mexico has become a destination, not just for tourism and remote workers, but also increasingly for migrants and refugees initially en route to the U.S. They're discovering what many have long understood: Mexico is a special place to call home.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The allure of Mexico City
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2024/0329/The-allure-of-Mexico-City
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe