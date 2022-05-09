Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Help for Ukrainian refugees, from Russians

“People hear my accent immediately,” says Anastasia Chukovskaya. “There’s a pause when they hear I was born in Moscow.”

Courtesy of Anastasia Chukovskaya
Antonina, an artist and refugee from Irpin, Ukraine; and Daria, an artist from Moscow, decorate the new Learning Without Borders Center, which opened in Budapest, Hungary, on April 19.

Anastasia Chukovskaya was in Moscow when her husband, Alexey Zelenskiy, called from their home of nine years in Budapest, Hungary. Russia had invaded Ukraine. She rushed back, and for several days, the couple, both Russians, were “devastated.” They didn’t know what to do. 

Then their phone started ringing.

“Someone was passing along our number,” says Ms. Chukovskaya, speculating that their past work in the media meant many people had their contacts – and shared them with refugees. “We understood that this was it.” 

Quickly, Mr. Zelenskiy’s sound design studio became an apartment for refugees. The couple posted their needs on social media. Supplies flowed in. Women in the United States paid to book more apartments. A London resident reserved hotel rooms near Budapest’s train station. Ms. Chukovskaya and Mr. Zelenskiy drove there late at night to meet people with nowhere to go.

Helping hands kept appearing. A newly arrived Kyiv resident announced she was a teacher and demanded to know where the children were. “She is in the most stressful phase of her life, and she is thinking about using her skills immediately,” Ms. Chukovskaya marvels.

On April 19 this expanding network opened the Learning Without Borders Center for refugee children. The nongovernmental organization Migration Aid is paying the lease; donations offer support as well. 

Ms. Chukovskaya’s nationality has prompted curiosity. “People hear my accent immediately,” she says. “There’s a pause when they hear I was born in Moscow.”

While helping prepare the space, one Ukrainian artist, painting flowers on a wall, told Ms. Chukovskaya she could not imagine how she felt as a Russian. Feeling that compassion reflected back moved Ms. Chukovskaya. “A refugee woman would support me? I couldn’t speak.” Another told her that “meeting you reminds me I shouldn’t go into blind hatred.” 

These encounters have been a blessing for her and her husband. 

“My Russian friends still in Russia envy us because every day we can do something to help,” Ms. Chukovskaya says. “So we are the lucky ones” – even as, she says, her “amazing life” as an educator, media trainer, and editor who believed her work could help transform Russia felt shattered.

The couple, who have two children, have also been sobered by seeing a modern replay of what their grandparents’ generation experienced. But they also see hope.

“When I was reading diaries of the 20th century, there was always this unknown person,” Ms. Chukovskaya says. “Suddenly, you find this piece of bread – someone put it there. You find support from someone who gives you warm clothes. These unknown people helping you in time of need, this is what happens.

“Now, I hope I am that person.” 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Help for Ukrainian refugees, from Russians
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2022/0509/Help-for-Ukrainian-refugees-from-Russians
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe