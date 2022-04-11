Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Fahad Shah and a parable for Kashmir – and the wider world

Each time Fahad Shah would make bail, he would be immediately rearrested on a new charge. Now, he's in jail under under “preventive detention."

Dar Yasin/AP/File
Fahad Shah (second from right) and other Kashmiri journalists prep for a meeting about the Kashmir Press Club’s closure, Jan. 20, 2022.

Four times in 40 days, Fahad Shah was close to coming home. The Monitor contributor from Kashmir had been arrested as part of the Indian government’s effort to tamp down on dissent in the majority-Muslim state; his colleagues worked tirelessly to get him out on bail. Each time, he would make bail, only to be rearrested on a new charge. Now, the Indian government has decided to put him in jail under the designation of “preventive detention,” which allows it to detain someone for up to two years without formal charges.

Fahad’s story is a personal one – of a man of principle determined to continue responsible journalism even amid a police crackdown. Of a breadwinner now with no way to support his family. Of an inquisitive mind who engaged with books, as I had learned earlier, like the collected writings of Ernest Hemingway and even “The Trial” by Franz Kafka.

But Fahad’s story is also a story of Kashmir – a window into a state that has long had an uneasy relationship with India and now has essentially been put under martial law. Unrest and insurgency there have always created legitimate challenges for the Indian government in New Delhi. But India’s answer since it imposed direct rule on Kashmir in 2019 has been to essentially disenfranchise and censor an entire population, turning them into prisoners in their own homeland.

But in addition to being a personal ordeal and a parable of Kashmir, Fahad’s story is also one for the wider world. This is a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin is prosecuting a wholly unjust war against Ukraine and lying about it. When anti-democratic forces are seeking to roll back freedoms across the globe.

Where will we stand?

On the day that Fahad was returned to jail, potentially for two years, I was reminded of the importance of the work he and his colleagues have done through their publication. The Kashmir Walla gives people a voice and stands fast against unjust laws. For that, he was arrested. 

In a globalized world where every atrocity is brought to our phones with a ping and devastating clarity, the overwhelming feeling can be impotence. Though I cannot ask him, I do not think Fahad would agree. The good we do is bound only by our conviction to do it.

Fahad’s professional lifework, The Kashmir Walla, is under tremendous strain simply to exist. Fahad has had his freedom taken away for his unshakable faith that the publication must exist, must raise its voice, for Kashmir to find a way forward. But Fahad also had the foresight to establish a funding mechanism that allows supporters from across the globe to fund it. The website can be found at www.TheKashmirWalla.com. The entire operation can be sustainably funded for a few thousand dollars a month.

But beyond individual acts of support, Fahad’s story bespeaks a need for the free world to awake. 

The post-World War II period saw an expansion of freedom unprecedented in human history. But that freedom was dearly bought, the product of witnessing unimaginable horror. Divisions are natural in politics. But when they usurp our determination and curtail rather than expand freedom, when they eclipse our love for our neighbor, they replace progress with the cold calculations of personal will.

Fahad’s story exhorts us all to remember that freedom never lives long in ungenerous hearts. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Fahad Shah and a parable for Kashmir – and the wider world
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2022/0411/Fahad-Shah-and-a-parable-for-Kashmir-and-the-wider-world
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe