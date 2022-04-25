Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Food, clothing, shelter, and ... books

For Maria Deskur, CEO of Poland’s Universal Reading Foundation, giving books to Ukrainian refugee children an urgent priority.

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Refugee children read a book as they rest inside the theater hall of Dom Ukrainski W Przemyslu (Ukrainian House), transformed into temporary accommodation for people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 18, 2022.

When you think about the basic needs of Ukrainian refugee children, books would seem to occupy a place much farther down the list than food, clothing, and shelter. But for Maria Deskur, CEO of Poland’s Universal Reading Foundation, the idea of giving books to children is nearly as urgent. 

“The help for kids here is crucial,” Ms. Deskur explains in a video chat from Warsaw, Poland. “Reading to a child creates a sense of safety, the feeling that ‘If we have time to read a book, that means we are OK,’” she says. 

The foundation aims to get as many Ukrainian-language books into the hands of refugees as possible. As of mid-April, the group had distributed 50,000 books: 30,000 printed by Polish publishers and 20,000 transported out of Ukraine. Ms. Deskur would love to see the overall number of books given out to Ukrainians increase to 200,000 or even 500,000, including those for teens and adults. The Universal Reading Foundation has so far raised $170,000 toward its goal. 

It’s important for the children’s books, especially, to be in Ukrainian because “sharing a book with their parent, in their mother tongue, helps build moments of emotional stability,” Ms. Deskur says. She explains that the refugees, who have come largely from eastern Ukraine, do not know Polish. The languages are quite different, with Ukrainian using Cyrillic script and Polish using the Latin alphabet. 

Ms. Deskur also wanted to help Ukraine’s book industry survive. When Russia invaded, she reached out to dozens of publishers, and was eventually able to get books shipped from warehouses all over Ukraine to the western city of Lviv, not far from the Polish border. “They were writing to me, and it’s not only that their books will be read, but the fact that someone is interested in their fate ... and they’re not left alone,” Ms. Deskur says. The first shipment finally arrived in Poland on April 7. She adds, “I don’t know how long this will be possible” to get shipments across the border. 

The Universal Reading Foundation, whose purpose is to increase literacy in Poland, has another motive behind its efforts – encouraging reading as a civic good. At the end of World War II, Poland’s libraries and publishing industry lay in ruins. In the decades since, literacy rates have remained stubbornly low, “below that of all our neighbors except Russia,” she says. 

“After 70 years, we are still behind the other societies where that didn’t happen,” Ms. Deskur says. “We have to help Ukraine so this doesn’t happen there.”

The challenge is vast. One million Ukrainian children have arrived in Poland, and more are coming every day. The consequences of low literacy rates “are terrible. A society that reads is more open,” Ms. Deskur says. “It’s a society that can enter into a dialogue and understand each other better.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Food, clothing, shelter, and ... books
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/From-the-Editors/2022/0425/Food-clothing-shelter-and-books
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe