Add the Monitor’s 10 best books of May to your reading list

Among the nonfiction selections are Erik Larson’s vivid account of the period after Abraham Lincoln became president and before the start of the Civil War; a deep dive into the remarkable communication among plants; and a biography of Knopf editor Judith Jones, who mentored Julia Child, John Updike, and Anne Tyler.

Another fiction title follows a woman abandoned by her husband at the start of the 1949 Chinese Revolution. Determined to follow him to Taiwan, she learns to trust in herself and in her daughters.

Looking for a great new book to kick off the summer? We have 10 of them. From tales of redemption to explorations of nature, our reviewers have your summer reading covered.

Among the novels are the story of a woman attempting a fresh start after her release from prison, and the saga of a World War I veteran seeking redemption from an act of betrayal during the war.

“You must trust and believe in people or life becomes impossible,” wrote Anton Chekhov. His words could describe many of the characters in the books highlighted by Monitor reviewers this month.

How To Read a Book, by Monica Wood

Monica Wood’s engaging novel of fresh starts follows Violet, a 20-something woman fresh out of prison; Harriet, a retiree who leads a book club inside the women’s prison; and Frank, the retired machinist whose wife was killed in the hit-and-run for which Violet served time. Shot through with clever asides and spiky feelings, the story ponders trust, reformation, and forgiveness.

Daughters of Shandong, by Eve J. Chung

Eve J. Chung strikes historical-fiction gold, inspired by her own family’s story. During the 1949 Chinese Revolution, a father abandons his wife and daughters to seek safety in Taiwan. The women follow on their own harrowing journey, ultimately breaking through gender barriers to find freedom.

Long Island, by Colm Tóibín

Moral quandaries abound in Colm Tóibín’s compelling follow-up to “Brooklyn.” Irish immigrant Eilis learns that her husband has impregnated another woman; worse, his family expects Eilis to raise the child. Returning to Ireland for solace, Eilis encounters inertia, judgment – and her former flame. Tóibín’s portrayal of his characters’ wrestling is a sobering story of dishonesty’s toll.

The Stolen Child, by Ann Hood

A World War I veteran seeks redemption. As a young soldier, he was entrusted with the baby of a French artist, as well as with her paintings, which he had to abandon. Now in his 80s, he hires a college dropout to accompany him to Europe to learn what happened to them. The scenery unfolds from Paris to Naples in this beautifully written novel.

Return to Blood, by Michael Bennett

Michael Bennett’s atmospheric sequel to “Better the Blood” finds former Auckland detective Hana Westerman adjusting to civilian life with her father and daughter. When two murder cases resurface, Hana feels compelled to unofficially investigate. Bennett’s thriller dives deep into Maori culture and gives voice to its complex characters.

Audubon as Artist, by Roberta J.M. Olson

Nineteenth-century bird artist John James Audubon is widely viewed as a genius. In this new reflection on his life and work, Roberta J.M. Olson explores how other artists helped shape Audubon’s vision. Beautifully reproduced images of Audubon’s work and those of key influencers help tell the story.

The Light Eaters, by Zoë Schlanger

Atlantic staff writer Zoë Schlanger debuts with an exploration of the new science of plant intelligence. In elegant prose and with a sense of awe, she describes plants’ remarkable adaptive techniques, communicative abilities, and social behaviors.

The Editor, by Sara B. Franklin

The best editors have a keen ear for voice, a firm but gentle touch, and the ability to disappear. Sara B. Franklin shines a light on legendary Knopf editor Judith Jones – mentor to Julia Child, John Updike, Anne Tyler, and many other literary icons who shaped American culture, food, and poetry during the nation’s turbulent midcentury.

The Playbook, by James Shapiro

The Federal Theatre Project aimed to put playwrights, actors, and other artists to work during the mid-1930s. In many ways, it succeeded: Over 1,000 plays were produced. But charges of politicization – and a firebrand senator – doomed the project.

The Demon of Unrest, by Erik Larson

The latest from the popular historian focuses on the period between Abraham Lincoln’s November 1860 election and the outbreak of the Civil War five months later. Erik Larson’s vivid account features profiles of lesser-known figures like Maj. Robert Anderson, commander of South Carolina’s Fort Sumter, where the war’s first shots were fired.