Skip to footer

Women of the Italian Renaissance held their ground

Renaissance women, long relegated to obscurity, are receiving their due as power brokers, artists, poets, patrons, and healers.

|
Routledge
Bona Sforza (1494-1557) of Milan (center figure) became queen of Poland in 1517. She was credited with expanding cultural and diplomatic ties between Italy and Poland. Her power and wealth made her a target, and she died under mysterious circumstances after returning home to Bari, an independent duchy on the southeastern coast of Italy. The 1859 painting “Poisoning of Queen Bona” by Polish artist Jan Matejko builds on rumors that Sforza was murdered, possibly under the orders of King Philip II of Spain.
  • By Norman Weinstein Contributor

The Italian Renaissance saw a flowering of great art, music, and literature that is nearly unrivaled in Western culture. But who were the Renaissance women, whose contributions have largely gone unnoticed and unheralded?

In “Twenty-Five Women Who Shaped the Italian Renaissance,” author Meredith K. Ray vividly chronicles female poets, painters, musicians, healers, and political leaders, who finally receive their due. 

Ray is the rare Renaissance scholar who writes with both erudition and charm for a general audience; the book is as engaging as a highbrow novel. Her 25 crisply written biographies reveal the creativity, ingenuity, and determination of women who were underestimated or unrecognized during their lifetimes. 

The term “Renaissance” is historically associated with cultural rebirth and renewal between the 14th and 17th centuries in Europe. Ray’s portraits of remarkable women remind us that any “rebirth” associated with their vocations was hard-won. In a patriarchal era in which women were expected, at an early age, to enter either a marriage contract or a religious order, these women established significant careers. 

For example, civic heroine and poet Laudomia Forteguerri, a young widow and mother of three, commanded a battalion of women fighting to protect the city of Siena against attack. Forteguerri also wrote love sonnets to Margaret of Austria, the daughter of Emperor Charles V. Both activities breached Renaissance standards of female “respectability.”

Another woman, Arcangela Tarabotti, found a way to transcend life as a nun through writing about how the intelligence of women was starkly underestimated by male civic and religious leaders. Her protests against her unjust treatment became the book “Convent Hell,” available only after her death.

Ray deserves praise for recognizing philosopher-healers alongside the poets, artists, and musicians. During the Italian Renaissance, medicine was a strange brew of philosophy, nature worship, alchemy, astrology, and herbology. This reflected the fact that many Renaissance thinkers proposed combining the ancient Greco-Roman pagan knowledge with wisdom culled from church-bound Christianity. 

Camilla Erculiani effectively worked as an apothecary – what we would call a pharmacist – whose practice reflected her nature-centered philosophy. She paid a price for such an unorthodox career and was tried by the Spanish Inquisition. Although she was exonerated, she never again wrote about her work.

While the author is acutely aware of how male violence impacted women, with rape often going unpunished or unrecognized by male authorities, she also underscores how many of these outstanding women had their talents affirmed by their fathers. Lavinia Fontana, a portrait painter, was encouraged in her artistic career by her father, who was also a painter and ran an art school.

Samuel H. Kress Collection/Routledge.
Lucrezia Tornabuoni (1427-1482), in this painting attributed to Domenico Ghirlandaio, became a political and cultural power broker in Florence, as a stand-in for her ill husband, Cosimo de’ Medici. Her intelligence, wealth, and pedigree helped establish the Medici ruling dynasty.

The sole criticism I would level at Ray’s book is how suddenly the narrative seems to drop off after the 25th story is told. I would have appreciated the author offering her perspectives on the relevance of these women, individually and collectively, to our time.

Ray is not the only scholar seeking a deeper understanding of women’s contributions to the Renaissance. A recent exhibition at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, “Strong Women in Renaissance Italy,” brought many achievements to light. 

The exhibition catalog quotes a Venetian poet, Moderata Fonte, who is also featured in Ray’s book: “Gold which stays hidden in the mines is no less gold, though buried, and when it is drawn out and worked, it is as beautiful as other gold.” 

Such emergence of female talent might well catalyze a second Renaissance as bracing as the original one.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Women of the Italian Renaissance held their ground
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2024/0307/Women-of-the-Italian-Renaissance-held-their-ground
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe