Graceful honesty for the beautiful game

The world’s most popular sport – football (for Americans, read “soccer”) – is about to find out if greater honesty can be a game changer.

That, at least, is what the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) believes as it institutes new rules in time for its Continent-wide tournament with 24 national teams.

The first match starts Friday in host country Germany with 51 matches spread over 31 days. The viewership of the European Football Championship ranks high in comparison with other quadrennial sports extravaganzas.

For years, UEFA has wanted to end the on-field spectacle in which players on both sides gang up on a referee claiming to speak the truth about a foul (or no foul). The display of dishonesty can be distasteful. Referees feel menaced. Trust between officials and teams breaks down.

“Explaining a decision with up to 22 players mobbing you is impossible for a referee,” stated UEFA managing director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti. “It can lead to a breakdown in communication, with the beautiful game turning very ugly very quickly.”

The new rules aim to bring clarity and simplicity about a ref’s call, perhaps changing player behavior on the pitch (for Americans, read “field”).

For one, only a team captain can now approach the referee, or if the captain is the goalkeeper, another player can step in. Anyone else who dissents or shows disrespect gets a yellow card (for Americans, read “warning”).

“The other players, they have to think about [playing]. That’s it, finish,” said Mr. Rosetti.

A second rule will see referees explaining their decisions in detail to teams – and to spectators. Explanations will be broadcast on giant screens in stadiums. Mr. Rosetti gave an example: “Germany number nine touch the ball with his left arm which was in an unnatural position above the shoulder and making his body bigger.”

In addition, Euro 2024 for the first time will use a new type of ball fitted with sensors that can detect whether a player touched it and that can indicate whether a player was offside. These “robot” balls, which rely on microchips, may help curb cheating.

A team of 18 referees will officiate at Euro 2024, all the way to the final match in Berlin on July 14. With the added transparency, the refs may feel more grace and dignity from the players. And the beautiful game could become a model of how honesty can help any society that wants everyone to play by the same rules.