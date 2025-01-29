Skip to footer

Children first: Protecting and nurturing, from Colombia to Finland

|
Staff

Coastal seabeds are getting the attention they deserve as carbon sinks

A lack of high-quality maps has left the ocean floor relatively understudied compared with ecosystems such as mangroves, kelp forests, and even seagrass meadows, whose ability to sequester carbon is well documented.

A recent project in Canada used machine-learning predictive mapping to produce better-quality data. The study reported that within the top foot of the Canadian seabed, there are 11 billion metric tons of stored carbon. Meanwhile, a U.K. study found that the top 4 inches of the U.K. seabed could capture nearly three times the amount of carbon sequestered by the United Kingdom’s forests.

Why We Wrote This

Our progress roundup highlights national policymaking that may contradict common practice, but recognizes the needs and rights of children – at birth but also through adolescence.

Phytoplankton absorb carbon dioxide at the ocean’s surface and carry it downward when they die, creating a carbon-rich layer of sediment on the ocean floor. Dredging, trawling, and infrastructure projects all threaten to release that carbon. The new data is expected to help policymakers make better decisions about what areas to prioritize for conservation.
Source: Mongabay

Colombia banned child marriage after a 17-year campaign

President Gustavo Petro speaks during the opening session of Congress in Bogotá, Colombia.
Ivan Valencia/AP
President Gustavo Petro speaks during the opening session of Congress in Bogotá, Colombia.

An estimated 4.5 million girls and women in Colombia were married before the age of 18, including 1 million who married before they turned 15, according to UNICEF.

Studies have linked underage marriage to higher school dropout rates and abusive relationships. Child marriage rates are nearly three times higher for girls than for boys, disproportionately impacting children from low-income families, rural areas, and Indigenous communities.

The campaign, dubbed They Are Girls, Not Wives, faced opposition from more traditional sectors of the population, including some Indigenous groups and those pushing for parental rights. Just over a third of the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean have banned child marriage entirely.
Source: The Guardian

Finnish fathers have nearly doubled their paternity leave

A 2022 reform in Finland gave each new parent 160 days of paid leave, the first time mothers and fathers received the same amount.

A person looks through a box of infant clothing and other items, which have been given to new parents by the Finnish government for decades.
Attila Cser/Reuters/File
Clothes and other items have been given to new parents by the Finnish government for decades.

Men often do not take as much parental leave as women, even when it is available. Before the change, 80% of Finnish fathers took some paternity leave, using an average 44 days out of the 54 offered. Fathers of children born after the reform have taken an average 78 days. Sixty-three of the 160 days can be transferred from one parent to the other.

Paternity leave has been found to strengthen father-child bonding, benefit children’s development, and advance gender equity at home and at work. In the United States, less than 5% of fathers who receive paid parental leave take more than two weeks off.
Source: Agence France-Presse

Solar-powered tools are making dairy farmers’ lives easier

Malawi’s dairy industry is made up primarily of smallholder farmers, many of whom lack access to electricity or clean water.

A new solar-powered milking machine helps prevent contamination, and a solar water pump provides water for animal and household needs while generating electricity for lighting and charging phones. “Now ... I have more time [for] other equally important activities,” said Robert Mbendera, one of the farmers who tested the devices.

The technology was developed by researchers at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources and trialed in the Dedza district of central Malawi. The project is scaling up with funding from Malawi’s commission for science and other grants.
Source: SciDev.net

Siamese crocodiles are making a comeback in the wild

Once common in Southeast Asia, the numbers of this nonaggressive species plummeted in the last century due to hunting. By the late 1990s, even while being interbred on farms for leather, Crocodylus siamensis was believed to be extinct.

Siamese crocodile hatchlings cluster at the Phnom Tamao Zoo nursery in Cambodia.
Heng Sinith/AP
Siamese crocodile hatchlings cluster at the Phnom Tamao Zoo nursery in Cambodia.

In 2000, the nonprofit Fauna & Flora discovered a small population of crocodiles in the Cardamom Mountains, which had been protected by the Indigenous Chorng people. It also tracked down purebred crocodiles on farms across Cambodia for a captive breeding program.

Today, around 1,000 Siamese crocodiles are spread across Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, and Indonesia. In May, Cambodian locals found five nests in an area that yielded 60 hatchlings, suggesting that two decades of collaboration with residents on habitat protection and monitoring may be paying off.
Sources: The New York Times, Fauna & Flora, The Associated Press

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Children first: Protecting and nurturing, from Colombia to Finland
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2025/0129/family-children-Colombia-Finland
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe