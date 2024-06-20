Colombian guerrillas often lure away children. Rugby offers youths an alternative.

Children who participate in the program’s coed rugby training sessions have the freedom to make decisions, program organizers note. There are no aggressive instructions directed at the children, so play can occur in a friendly environment. The children learn the values of trust, respect, responsibility, equity, and inclusion in society.

“I am sure that through sport, we can continue to take children away from the conflict,” says Carolina Rodriguez, who serves as head coach.

The Rugby 4 Chocó program gives children a safe – and fulfilling – alternative to the violence roiling the region.

Decades of fighting between guerrillas and paramilitaries over territory and control of drug-trafficking routes have made Chocó one of the most unstable areas of the country. Climate change also makes fishing and farming increasingly difficult, further diminishing opportunities for Chocó’s young people. Lacking jobs at home and seeking to escape the region’s high poverty, many youths are enticed to join the violent armed gangs.

Carolina Rodriguez strolls through the unpaved streets in her blue uniform and sneakers, calling out to boys and girls to remind them that rugby training is being offered today through the Rugby 4 Chocó program.

Since 2021, the Rugby 4 Chocó program, for which Ms. Rodriguez serves as head coach, has given children a safe – and fulfilling – alternative to the violence roiling the region.

The program was initiated by the local nonprofit Fundación Buen Punto and is supported by the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund, based in Glasgow. The idea is to “take something fun and see how we can use this to bring people together, to teach them about peaceful coexistence, to teach them about conflict resolution, and give them new opportunities in life in a completely different way,” says Mark Camburn, manager of programs at SCIAF.

So far, more than 1,000 children have participated in the program. The organizers try to conduct at least two training sessions per week.

Thirteen-year-old Wendy Machuca is one of the oldest children taking part in the program. She has helped translate training instructions to other players from the Emberá Dobida Indigenous group, as rugby is still a little-known sport in the remote region.

“I like it because rugby brings many new things that I have never seen before,” Wendy says.

Adri Salido Children play rugby in El Valle.

Adri Salido Men talk in front of a store in El Valle while their daughters play in a boat.

Adri Salido Player Cristian Córdoba shaves his eyebrows. He lives in a small wooden house with only basic services.

Adri Salido Lucero Lemus, who has participated in the Rugby 4 Chocó program since it began, sits for a portrait in her bedroom.

Adri Salido Since 2021, more than 1,000 children have taken part in the rugby program.