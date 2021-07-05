Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
In Malaysia, white flags bring help from good Samaritans

A citizen-initiated campaign in Malaysia gives ordinary good Samaritans a way to help those facing extreme hardship due to pandemic lockdowns.

AP Photo/Vincent Thian
Mohamad Nor Abdullah adjusts a white flag outside the window of his rented room in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 3, 2021. Mr. Mohamad Nor put a white flag outside his window late at night to signal his need for help. By morning, dozens of strangers knocked on his door, offering food, cash, and encouragement.

  • By Eileen Ng Associated Press
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

When Mohamad Nor Abdullah put a white flag outside his window late at night, he didn’t expect the swift outpouring of support. By morning, dozens of strangers knocked on his door, offering food, cash, and encouragement.

Malaysia’s nationwide lockdown to curb a coronavirus surge was tightened further on Saturday, banning people in certain areas from leaving their homes except to buy food and necessities.

It lurched Mr. Mohamad Nor into desperation. He ekes out a living by selling packed nasi lemak, a popular dish of coconut milk rice with condiments, at a roadside stall every morning, but that income has vanished and government aid was insufficient.

The white flag campaign that emerged on social media last week aims to help people like Mr. Mohamad Nor, who was born without arms. By chance, he saw the campaign on Facebook and decided to try to seek help.

“It was so unexpected. So many people reached out to help, support, and also encouraged me,” Mr. Mohamad Nor said, sitting in his room amid boxes of biscuits, rice, cooking oil, and water that were swiftly donated to him. He said kind Samaritans offered to help pay his room rental and that the assistance should be enough to tide him through the next few months.

The #benderaputih campaign began as Malaysian society’s response to rising suicides believed linked to economic hardships caused by the pandemic. Police reported 468 suicides in the first five months this year, up sharply from 631 for the whole of 2020.

Social media posts urged people to hoist a white flag or cloth to signal they needed immediate help “without having to beg or feel embarrassed.” Scores of food retailers and celebrities have responded with offers of help, and many Malaysians have driven around their neighborhood to find white flags.

Thousands of people have lost their jobs since Malaysia enacted various curbs on movement, including a coronavirus state of emergency that has suspended Parliament since January. The strict national lockdown imposed on June 1 is the second in more than a year.

Reports of families receiving speedy help after raising a white flag have warmed the hearts of Malaysians. A single mother and her teenage daughter who survived on biscuits for days were fed by neighbors, and an indebted hawker on the verge of ending his life received cash help to start anew.

While many hail the white flag movement as a show of unity and solidarity, not all agree. A state chief minister slammed the campaign as propaganda against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.

The campaign has also sparked copycats. An animal association encouraged financially strapped people who couldn’t afford to feed their pets to display a red flag.

And anti-government protesters launched a black flag campaign over the weekend, with opposition lawmakers and others putting up black flags on social media to demand the premier to resign, for an end to the emergency, and for Parliament to reopen. Police however, reportedly said they are investigating the black flag campaign for sedition, public mischief, and misuse of network facilities for offensive purposes.

James Chin, an Asian expert at Australia’s University of Tasmania, said the white flag movement could fuel public anger over perceived incompetence in the government’s ability to manage the crisis.

“The white flag campaign will no doubt be used as a major political weapon to show that the government is a massive failure,” he said.

Mr. Muhyiddin, who took power in March 2020 after political maneuvers brought down the former reformist government, faces intense challenge from the opposition and within his own coalition. Support for his leadership cannot be tested with Parliament suspended.

Mr. Muhyiddin’s office announced Monday that the lower house will resume July 26, just days before the emergency expires Aug. 1, caving into pressure from the the king and ethnic Malay state rulers.

Meanwhile, the white flag campaign continues to meet some of the most pressing needs, including those of a Myanmar refugee family surviving on just one meal a day who were given instant food supplies.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.

