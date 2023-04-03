Skip to footer

In Pictures: At Mogadishu’s Lido Beach, a growing community hub

Guy Peterson
Skiffs line the shore in the shadow of a landmark octagonal lighthouse in Mogadishu, Somalia. The capital city's beaches have become a point of pride for residents, who gather weekly to pick up trash, benefiting bathers and fishers alike.
Joy
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )

| Mogadishu, Somalia

Somalia is no stranger to suffering. But amid threats of famine and war, the majority of the nation’s roughly 17 million citizens get on with daily life the best they can.

Near the quaint old port in Mogadishu, men bring in hauls of tuna, while children play in the surf. But the real place of unbridled happiness lies just up the coastline, at Lido Beach. Families feel the rush of the waves, laughing and shouting. Women enter fully clothed, and life jackets can be rented for those who can’t swim.

Why We Wrote This

Joy

Life in Somalia can be hard, and that view is often reinforced by the media. But at Mogadishu’s Lido Beach, our reporting team finds an abundance of joy, camaraderie, and local pride.

Keeping the beach clean has become a priority, turning its increasingly pristine expanse into an unexpected community hub. Each Friday at dawn, citizen volunteers take to the sands, leaving daily dangers behind as they comb the coastline for trash.

“The environment is important for everyone,” says Abdisatar Arbow Ibrahim, who started the beach cleanups a year ago. In that time the group has grown from six people to more than 300. “In Somalia, people are starting to understand the value of volunteer work and the environment.”

Click the deep read button to view the full photo essay.

For decades, the word “Somalia” has been associated with mass hunger, clan conflict, and the Islamist militant group Al Shabab. For Americans specifically, Somalia is often synonymous with the 15-hour street fight in October 1993 that claimed the lives of 18 U.S. troops, memorialized in the film “Black Hawk Down.”

But today – even as famine looms again over Somalia, amid the worst drought in 40 years – the majority of this nation’s roughly 17 million citizens get on with daily life the best they can. For residents of Mogadishu, that can mean taking advantage of the beaches and warm sea that define the southeastern edge of the capital.

A small fleet of fishing skiffs is moored in the quaint old port in the shadow of the ruins of Italian colonial-era buildings dating back nearly a century. Men bring in hauls of tuna and sometimes shark, while children play in the surf. But the real place of unbridled happiness lies just up the coastline, at Lido Beach. It is here that families feel the rush of the waves, laughing and shouting as they enjoy the freedom offered by the sea. Women enter fully clothed, and life jackets can be rented for those who can’t swim.

Why We Wrote This

Joy

Life in Somalia can be hard, and that view is often reinforced by the media. But at Mogadishu’s Lido Beach, our reporting team finds an abundance of joy, camaraderie, and local pride.

Keeping the beach clean has become a priority, in the process turning its increasingly pristine expanse into an unexpected community hub.

At dawn on Friday mornings citizen volunteers take to the sands, leaving daily dangers behind as they comb the coastline for trash.

“We need our city to be cleaner, for that we do it. It is too important,” says Sirad Mohamed Nur, a volunteer who also runs a rehabilitation center for children that focuses on drug abuse.

The volunteers have been out every week for more than a year, their numbers having grown from just six to more than 300.

“The environment is important for everyone,” says Abdisatar Arbow Ibrahim, who started the beach cleanup project. “In Somalia, people are starting to understand the value of volunteer work and the environment.”

Guy Peterson
A mother sits with her children on Lido Beach, where a volunteer cleanup initiative ensures the waves can be enjoyed by Mogadishu residents.
Guy Peterson
A fisher carries a shark on his head at Mogadishu’s old fishing port, down the coast from Lido Beach.
Guy Peterson
Volunteers gather rubbish on Lido Beach. The weekly cleanups, which started with six people more than a year ago and now involve more than 300, have made the beach not only safer but also a source of pride.
Guy Peterson
Children play near ruins built during the Italian colonial era.
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In Pictures: At Mogadishu’s Lido Beach, a growing community hub
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2023/0403/In-Pictures-At-Mogadishu-s-Lido-Beach-a-growing-community-hub
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe