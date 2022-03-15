In Pictures: Kenya’s forgotten Yaaku take back their language

And then there were two.

UNESCO declared the Yaakunte language extinct in 2020, though Juliana Lorisho and her grandfather speak the Kenyan language fluently. The problem is, they’re the only ones.

Why We Wrote This In a globalizing world, many minority languages are on the cusp of collapsing. But native speakers seek their revival anyway – not out of practicality, but rather out of dignity.

Undeterred by the odds stacked against her, Ms. Lorisho is working to build a school to revive the language. There are an estimated 4,000 ethnic Yaaku in Kenya, though the language took a hit a century ago when they were forced to integrate with the Maasai.

While formal education in Yaaku is still a long way off, Ms. Lorisho leads the “Revival of Yaaku Language” group chat on the messaging platform WhatsApp. Hovering around 33 participants, the group utilizes text and voice messages to learn new words. “It is a way for us to practice our culture and be differentiated from other communities we assimilated to,” she says.

In the meantime, she’ll keep strolling around Mukogodo, Kenya’s sole Indigenous-owned forest, and a place integral to the Yaaku identity. It’s there that Ms. Lorisho transcribes the stories of her grandfather, snacks on diiche fruit, and takes in the scenery of a land she’s quick to call “paradise.”

Click the “deep read” button above to view the full photo essay.