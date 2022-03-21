In Pictures: Colombia’s cowboys keep tradition alive

The cowboys’ workday began around 3 a.m. I remember watching my grandfather and his fellow cattle drivers in rural Colombia gathering under the stars, sipping black coffee, and preparing to start their strenuous work in the field.

To this day, cowboys still travel Colombia’s plains on wild and hardy horses descended from those brought by the Spaniards in the 16th century. Twice a year in May-June and November-December, ranchers hire them to tap into their traditional cattle-driving practices.

Why We Wrote This Traditions come and go. But the last cowboys of Colombia still find purpose in the centuries-old practice of cattle wrangling.

They travel across the Orinoco River basin, in the eastern region of Casanare, in search of wild cattle. They herd the cattle through song, form a rodeo, and guide them through branding and vaccination.

But large industries producing crude oil, rice, and oil palm have displaced many ranches, disrupting the heritage of local llaneros, or people of the plains.

“Llano work is a way of life for me and I’m proud of my cowboy skills, but times have changed a lot,” says one cowboy, Oscar Acosta, adding that many traditional llaneros are aging and “the descendants no longer preserve the traditions of their parents.”

Not that that stops Mr. Acosta. Having started his training as a llanero as a young boy, he still finds purpose in the time-honed profession. Now in his 40s, he works to carry on the tradition.