Skip to footer
Trust
World

Which country trusts institutions the most? You’d be surprised.

|
Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
Demonstrators protest against Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogotá, Colombia, March 6, 2024. Trust in institutions has waned in recent years, but has crept higher in the years since the pandemic.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )

“All power is a trust,” British politician Benjamin Disraeli once said. Trust is the essential currency of free societies – the covenant to act honestly, respectfully, efficiently.  

But at a time of global challenge and change, trust has been hard to build. As part of our ongoing Rebuilding Trust project, we look at several key indicators of global trust. In some cases, they show economically advanced nations struggling with trust more than the developing world, and a lack of trust in experts and officials. A fractured media landscape has given more fuel to populist frustrations.

Yet trust is on the rebound since the Great Recession and the pandemic, and trends point to a simple truth: When people feel things are getting better, trust improves.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Trust

Authoritarian China tops a recent survey, while the United States is nearer the bottom. The finding points to new dynamics in global trust. Here, we explore that trend and others in six graphics.

Trust has always made the world go round. Perceptions of honesty and reliability underpin how countries interact, how we choose our leaders, and where we get information about the world. And all these factors deeply influence how we feel about the future.

In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, trust is perhaps even more important – but harder to build. An outbreak in China can create a global pandemic. Disruptions in supply chains are felt from Atlanta to Amsterdam. And massive migration blurs national borders. The trends would seem to call on the world to draw together to find answers collectively. But disruptions often lead to the opposite – fear, mistrust, and isolation.

During this time of rapid technological and societal change worldwide, we have become less trusting. Political movements seek to wrest control from elites, and media have fractured from a handful of closely controlled voices to a kaleidoscope of opinions. That can drive positive change, but it has also given momentum to populist resentment and made truth a battleground.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Trust

Authoritarian China tops a recent survey, while the United States is nearer the bottom. The finding points to new dynamics in global trust. Here, we explore that trend and others in six graphics.

As part of our Rebuilding Trust project, we take a look at several key snapshots of global trust.

Institutional trust is reviving 

From corporations to governments, institutions shape our lives, but are often hard to get a grasp on. Surveys show that, in general, we trust institutions that we see as efficient and ethical – in short, that are running the way they should.

SOURCE:

Integrated Values Surveys, Edelman Trust Barometer

|
Jacob Turcotte/Staff

Trust in institutions hit its lowest ebb in 2017, but has rebounded somewhat since. In its 2024 trust survey, the Edelman Trust Barometer found that business, government, nongovernmental organizations, and the media were all trusted by at least half of respondents globally. Business remains the most trusted institution, seen as competent and ethical. Trust grew in nearly every sector of business, including food, education, energy, manufacturing, health care, and technology. The lone exception was social media, which is still distrusted by 49% of people. 

Governments gain trust

Some of this rebound appears connected to the world moving beyond the Great Recession and the pandemic. The 2010s saw trust in government reach its lowest point as wages stagnated, financial crises rocked the European Union, and corruption roiled developing nations. State-run economies such as in China and the United Arab Emirates were able to preserve government trust during this period. Trust in government remained less than 50% until 2021 but has grown in the wake of the pandemic. With a score of 79%, China ranks first in institutional trust among 28 nations in Edelman’s survey.

The trust divide

Yet new dynamics have emerged in the form of new divisions. The 15-point gap in trust between high- and low-income groups in 2023 was tied for an all-time high. Likewise, a similar divide between well-informed and uninformed groups has formed. In many places, the majority of a wealthier, better-read group feels trusting, while the majority of others do not. On a national level, developing countries are more trusting than developed countries. Among the least-trusting countries surveyed in 2024 were the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and the United States. 

Trust moves local 

A key trend is the growing tendency to trust people we know as much as (or more than) experts and officials we don’t. In 2024, Edelman found that 74% of respondents trusted “someone like me” to tell the truth about new technologies and innovations, the same number who trusted scientists. Less than half of respondents expected journalists and government officials to tell the truth. In business, people’s employers were seen as more trustworthy than other business leaders. Support for multinational companies based in China, the U.S., and Germany fell significantly in the past year.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Which country trusts institutions the most? You’d be surprised.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2024/0315/Which-country-trusts-institutions-the-most-You-d-be-surprised
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe