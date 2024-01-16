Skip to footer
Trust
The Monitor's View

The Davos search for trust

This year’s gathering of global elite in Switzerland again focuses on the need for trust building.  The answer may lie in the world’s entrepreneurs.

|
REUTERS
Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde sit with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic as they listen during a session of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 16.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Nearly 3,000 leaders in politics and big business are meeting once again this week in the Swiss alpine village of Davos for the World Economic Forum. The official theme is “Rebuilding Trust” – although networking really drives this wintry assemblage. The theme is hardly a new one to the Davos elite. According to global surveys, trust in major institutions or industries has been in steady decline except for one notable example – business.   

In 21 countries, trust in business has risen from 48% in 2012 to 61%, according to a 2023 survey by the marketing firm Edelman. Polls in the United States paint an even finer picture. Sixty-five percent of Americans put “quite a lot of confidence” in small business – more trust than in the military, police, medical system, or organized religion, according to Gallup. Overall, public confidence in key institutions has fallen by nearly half since 1979, from 48% to 26% last year.

Among the more than 33 million small businesses in the U.S., many have learned that values such as credibility, transparency, and accountability are critical to maintaining customers and suppliers. “When you are consistent and stay true to these values, it fosters understanding and empathy with your customers,” wrote software entrepreneur René Lacerte in Fast Company magazine last year. “In turn, this strengthens the bonds of trust between you and your customer.”

While trust in small business has long been high, customer reviews on social media have helped keep owners in line. “A business’s reputation is like a delicate Jenga tower, where one wrong move can send it toppling,” wrote entrepreneur Jack Trent in AllBusiness.com. 

An incentive for positive feedback online seems to be working. Applications for new small businesses in the U.S. surged last year, setting a record of 5.5 million. That would not have happened without the prospect of shared moral behavior between startups and those they serve.

Such news about American startups may be an important lesson for the elite leaders at Davos and elsewhere. “The truth is, we don’t know how people learn and transmit social trust at the micro-level,” wrote Kevin Vallier, a philosophy professor at Bowling Green State University, in the digital magazine Psyche.

The author of the 2020 book “Trust in a Polarized Age,” Dr. Vallier suggests that trust first be defined as that between individuals – or the kind found in small businesses. Then trust can then be scaled up “in generalized others,” or the institutions of society. Perhaps the Davos attendees keep returning to trust as a theme simply because the informality of the gathering itself seems so, well, entrepreneurial.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The Davos search for trust
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0116/The-Davos-search-for-trust
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe