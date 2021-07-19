Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Monday Sunrise Briefing: A climate of fire and rain

Here are three news events - Europe flood recovery and a global spyware investigation - from this past weekend (while you may have been building a shed or throwing a pot, and enjoying an offline life). Also, what to look for in the news this week.

REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Police officers and volunteers clean up the debris Sunday after flooding in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, July 18, 2021.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged quick financial aid Sunday and a redoubled political focus on curbing climate change as the death toll from once-in-a-century floods in Western Europe climbed above 190. Search, rescue, and cleanup efforts continued in parts of Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands this weekend.  In the U.S., high winds fanned the largest wildfire in the country, torching dry forests and prompting evacuations in Oregon on Sunday, one of 70 major blazes burning across the West. In California, a growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders. Firefighters say they’re facing conditions more typical of late summer or fall.

2. Privacy breach. Military grade spyware sold to governments to track terrorists and crooks is being used to spy on many other civilians, including at least 1,000 journalists, human rights activists, business executives, and politicians in 50 countries, according to an investigation by 16 media outlets. The targeted journalists included those working for the Associated Press, The Washington Post, Reuters, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, Le Monde, and The Financial Times. Out of some 50,000 phone numbers leaked to the Paris-based nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International, most were for Mexican cellphones and cellphones in the Middle East. The Israel-based private company, NSO Group, which sells the spyware, said the report is “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories.”

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A team sport. UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and his team celebrate on the podium in Paris, Sunday July 18, 2021, after winning the Tour de France cycling race.

 

Look Ahead

MONDAY, July 19

Justice watch. ​​The first Capitol riot defendant to be sentenced for a felony is expected to come before a judge Monday. Paul Hodgkins, pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6, a charge that could send him to prison for as long as two years.

TUESDAY, July 20

New horizons. Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos, accompanied by three others, is scheduled to fly to the edge of space in his company’s Blue Origin rocket. A mystery person, who paid $28 million for the 11-minute joyride, isn’t going due to "scheduling conflicts."

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Transparency watch. President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a town hall event in Cincinnati. It will be hosted by CNN at 8 p.m., and is expected to focus on the pandemic, the economy, and immigration.  

FRIDAY, July 23

Athletic excellence. The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin with opening ceremonies, as well as archery, equestrian, rowing, and shooting events. 

Generosity Watch

Jeremy Wade/Facebook
California pilot Jeremy Wade on a July 6 stopover in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on his way to deliver a stray dog, Razzle, to his family in Arkansas.

Razzle’s odyssey began in 2011, when he went missing in Arkansas. A decade later, in May, the bedraggled black miniature schnauzer was finally found in California by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. His family, the McRaes, was traced via an embedded microchip. But it took a couple of months of healing before Razzle was ready to travel. 

Razzle’s rescuers thought he might be too frail for a 1,600-mile trip in a commercial air cargo hold. That’s when Jeremy Wade, a private pilot, stepped in. On July 6, he took Razzle in his Cessna 182 for a five-and-a-half hour flight from Northern California to Santa Fe, New Mexico, then refueled, and flew another five hours to Heber Springs, Arkansas. "He's now a very old dog, but now he can have the sunset of his life back home with his family in the Ozarks,” wrote Mr. Wade on Facebook. 

Thanks to Mr. Wade’s generosity, Razzle has finally returned to the loving arms of the McRaes.

Hidden Gem

Start your week with a recent audio story that inspired Monitor listeners:

For this performer, when all else fails? Reinvent yourself.

Sneak preview

In tonight’s Daily Edition, watch for our story that examines the meaning of the Nobel Peace Prize. 

Finally, check out the Monitor’s selected stories from Friday's subscription-only Daily Edition:

  1. As birth rates dip, some conservatives warm to the child tax credit
  2. In Senate, an urgent bridge-building effort
  3. US exit leaves a roiling Afghanistan in China’s court
  4. Frontline worker, pandemic mom: How one nurse did it all
  5. Paging through summer: 10 cool reads for hot days

 If you value our constructive, uplifting approach to journalism, please consider supporting our work by subscribing. Thank you!

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism