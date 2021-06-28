Monday Sunrise Briefing: Search for survivors and a cause

As rescuers dug through the rubble this weekend in Surfside, Florida, looking for more than 150 missing people, new evidence emerged suggesting serious problems three years ago. A 2018 engineering report called for $9.1 million in extensive repairs to Champlain Towers South, the 12-story building that collapsed on Thursday. The report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage, and it is unclear if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse. But Gregg Schlesinger, an attorney specializing in construction defects told the Associated Press: “The building speaks to us. It is telling us we have a serious problem.” City officials ordered inspections of all buildings in the area, including a “sister” 12-story building, and Miami-Dade County officials plan to launch an audit of all buildings five or more stories high and at least 40 years old.

2. Trump rally: Nostalgia or comeback? Former President Donald Trump reprised his baseless claims of electoral fraud on Saturday in Ohio holding his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House. On Sunday, the Atlantic published a story about the fading loyalty of former Attorney General William Barr, who denounced Mr. Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. When asked by Trump why he told the AP on Dec. 1 that there was no fraud in the election, Mr. Barr replied "because it’s true.” Saturday’s rally marks the beginning of a new, more public phase of Mr. Trump’s post-presidency. Some have dubbed it the “Revenge Tour,” as Mr. Trump has vowed to pay back Republican members of Congress he perceives to have crossed him. He is planning a flurry of public appearances in the coming weeks. Another rally is planned in Florida over the July Fourth weekend and he will travel to the southern border in the coming week to protest Biden’s immigration policies.

3. Broadway returns with 'The Boss.' Bruce Springsteen welcomed a packed house Saturday to New York City’s Broadway for the first time since the pandemic shut down theaters in March 2020. Springsteen had ended his “Springsteen on Broadway" residency in December 2018 after 236 performances, but was persuades to come back for this summer. Most Broadway shows aren’t scheduled to open until September. New York also recently held its first full-capacity concert since March 2020 at Madison Square Garden. The Foo Fighters welcomed back fans on June 20. That show also only allowed a vaccinated audience.

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe The three-week long Tour de France began this weekend marred by a crash with a spectator holding a sign. On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage.

Look Ahead

MONDAY, June 28

Athleticism on ice. Last year’s champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, take on the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL Stanley Cup finals at 8 p.m. ET. The Canadiens have not won the cup since 1993.

Athleticism on grass. The two-week long Wimbledon tennis tournament begins today without two of tennis' biggest stars: Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal. But Serbian Novak Djokovic is looking for his third Grand Slam win of 2021. Serena Williams will be gunning for a 24th Grand Slam title.

WEDNESDAY, June 30

A kind of leadership transparency. Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts in his annual one-man TV show, including a Q&A with Russians via phone or email.

THURSDAY, July 1

Canada Day. A day of national pride that commemorates the joining of Canada's original three provinces (Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Canada province) as one nation in 1867.

Communist celebration. China marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party, which came to power in 1949 after the rival Nationalist (Kuomintang) government fled to Taiwan.

Generosity Watch

Chicago Police Department Police officers from Chicago's Sixth District gather with neighborhood children on June 21, 2021,after giving them a new basketball hoop and new balls.

Children are remarkably creative. They’ll find a way to play with whatever’s available. But when some Chicago cops saw kids playing basketball by shooting into a milk crate, they decided to give them a better option. Members of the Chicago Police Department’s 6th District chipped in to buy those children a new basketball hoop and three new balls.

Last Monday, several police officers showed up and presented their boxed gift. One boy was led out to his front porch by his mom with his eyes covered. The boy then saw the box being delivered by a couple of officers and yelled in delight, "Thank you!" "Is that a little bit better?" one cop asks, giving the boy a high-five. "Yeah!" he says, in a video posted by the Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown.

The officers stuck around to assemble the new hoop, and take a few shots with the neighborhood kids.

Hidden Gem

Sneak preview

