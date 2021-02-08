Monday Sunrise Briefing: Myanmar protests for freedom

One week after a military takeover, protest crowds grew bigger and bolder in Myanmar this weekend, while remaining nonviolent. Tens of thousands of demonstrators demanded the military release from detention Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s ousted leader, and other top figures from her National League for Democracy party.The coup and the protests are a reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country that the military ruled directly for more than five decades. Uprisings in 1988 and 2007 were quashed by deadly military force. In 2015, Ms. Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide election but faced a number of curbs to its power under a military-drafted constitution. The military showed restraint this weekend, meeting protests with riot police but not soldiers. As protests grew Saturday, the authorities cut most access to the internet. Access was mostly restored Sunday afternoon, but social media platforms, often used to to organize and to share news, were still partially shut down.

2. A titan of trust-building. George P. Shultz moved easily between academic, business, and diplomatic circles. He was a gifted statesman who understood how to build trust through relationships. Small gestures matter in relationships, he told The Christian Science Monitor in an interview last year, and communicate a sense of respect and common humanity. A Republican, who served in four Cabinet-level posts over multiple administrations, Mr. Shultz was key to easing nuclear weapons tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union in the 1980s as President Ronald Reagan’s secretary of state. Mr. Shultz successfully persuaded Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat to recognize Israel’s right to exist and renounced terrorism. "He will be remembered in history as a man who made the world a better place,” Condoleezza Rice, director of the Hoover Institution, said in a statement.

3. Gridiron greatness. The Super Bowl brought roughly 100 million Americans (plus about 30 million globally) together for a few hours of unity, inspiration, and entertainment Sunday. Commercials and the pre-game show often emphasized togetherness. A NFL-sponsored Vince Lombardi hologram speech concluded with “It’s not whether we get knocked down but whether we get back up, as one.” Then, the camera panned to “It takes all of us” on the big screen at Raymond James Stadium. Amanda Gorman gave the first poetry reading at a Super Bowl, reciting an original tribute to essential workers. Yes, there was football too. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense crushed the Kansas City Chiefs (31-9) and Tom Brady collected his seventh Super Bowl victory, further cementing his status as the GOAT, Greatest Of All Time.

REUTERS/Eve Edelheit Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with his two sons after winning Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, Feb. 7, 2021. Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP and his seventh victory in 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Look Ahead

Monday, Feb. 8

Corruption trial. After a delay due to a pandemic lockdown, trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumes. Mr. Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust connected to three long-running investigations. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Justice watch. The U.S. Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump is scheduled to begin today. Senators will vote whether to convict or acquit him on the charge he incited an insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan.6.

Free speech test. A verdict is expected in civil lawsuit against two Holocaust researchers who investigate Polish behavior during World War II. The case is expected to set a precedent for independent research in Poland.

Journey of Hope. Launched last summer, the United Arab Emirates’ spacecraft, “Hope,” is scheduled to perform a critical maneuver to enter Mars’ orbit. It is the UAE’s first interplanetary space mission and plans to monitor weather on Mars.

Universal justice watch. The International Criminal Court is scheduled to put on trial two leaders of a mainly Christian militia who are accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Central African Republic during violence targeting Muslims in 2013-14.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Journey of Heavenly Truth. China's Mars spacecraft is scheduled to enter the Red Planet's orbit. The Tianwen-1, which means "Quest for Heavenly Truth," is expected to stay in orbit until May, when its rover separates to descend to the planet surface. If all goes well, it will be only the second nation to land successfully on Mars.

Entertainment preview. Cable and streaming services present upcoming series at the U.S. Television Critics Association’s winter meeting, which runs through March 3.

Generosity Watch

One of the best football stories of the past year has nothing to do with Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady or the Super Bowl.

It’s a generosity story. And it’s a story of redemption for an all-Black football team.

The Houston High Indians got no recognition from the school board, the county, or the mayor of Perry, Georgia, when they won the state championship in 1969. No parade. No celebration. Compounding the insult, a year later, the championship trophy was thrown out as their school was demolished and students were integrated into the all-white Perry High.

This past summer, 51 years later, the remaining teammates bought themselves championship rings and held their own celebration. But when Marilyn Velde of Louisville, Kentucky, saw the story reported by ABC News, she cried over the injustice. And then, she did something about it.

She reimbursed each team member for their $300 championship ring, bought trophies for each of them, and purchased a big one to put into the trophy case at Perry High. In December, a second, even bigger, ceremony was held with city and county officials in attendance. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott, told the men that they had set an example for today's players at Perry High, according to the Houston Home Journal. "You didn’t give up,” he said. "That’s the message that you’re sending to those young people.”

Ms. Velde was among the speakers too. She credited her parents for teaching her, “Don’t think of yourself, but think of others. And whatever you can do for somebody else, just do it!”

Hidden gem

Ann Hermes/Staff/File Ana sits with her daughter, waiting for her mother at the Attention Center for Returned Migrants on September 11, 2018 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. After fleeing violence in Honduras, Ana's mother was picked up in the United States and deported back to Honduras.

Start your week with a recent story that inspired Monitor readers:

A border runs through it: A tale of migration, separation, and reunification

Sneak preview

In tonight’s Daily Edition, watch for our story about why "The Milkmaid," Nigeria's nominee for an Oscar, is a film that most Nigerians haven't been allowed to watch in its entirety.

Get the Monitor Stories you care about delivered to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Finally, check out the Monitor’s selected stories from Friday's subscription-only Daily Edition:

If you value our constructive, uplifting journalism, please consider supporting our work by subscribing. Thank you!