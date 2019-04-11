Meanwhile in … Greenland, a glacier is growing instead of shrinking.

In Greenland, a glacier is surprising scientists by growing instead of shrinking. Called Jakobshavn, it was one of the fastest-retreating ice and snow masses on Earth. In the past two years, however, it has been making a comeback. Scientists say the reversal is caused by unusually cold ocean currents and is likely only a temporary shift. Currently, glaciers in southern and eastern Greenland continue to shrink, while Jakobshavn and other glaciers in the west grow. (AccuWeather)

In Philadelphia, a $50 million esports arena will be built by 2021. The venue, coined the Fusion Arena, will be designed for viewing competitive video gaming. Complete with 3,500 seats, more than 2,000 square feet of LED screens, and 10 skyboxes, the arena will be located near the city’s other professional sports stadiums. Esports leagues face off in games such as Fortnite and Overwatch. The arena will host teams playing these kinds of games and a wide variety of other events. Those involved in planning say the Fusion Arena will be unlike anything so far in the esports world. (Bloomberg)

In Hong Kong, wild boars are running amok. Surrounded by jungle, the city of Hong Kong is expanding at its fastest rate in more than a decade. New development in rural areas is causing the wild boars to become a daily sight in the city center as their habitat shrinks. A 2017 ban on boar hunting has led to a spike in boar populations. Some residents say they fear getting attacked by the 300-pound animals and support hunting to control population levels. But others say hunting is unnecessary and are lobbying for alternative management. (Los Angeles Times)